Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  CHINA-Shanghai Comp       

CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/11
2664.8   -0.18%
11:34aOil Prices Lift Stocks Despite Lingering Trade Concerns
DJ
10:27aTrade Concerns Weigh on Global Stocks
DJ
08:48aThe Bear Mauls Another Market -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Chinese stock markets battered by trade war fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 11:33am CEST

(Reuters) - Chinese stocks have lost more than a fifth of their value in dollar terms this year on concerns that rising U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports would hurt corporate earnings.

The world's two biggest economies have applied tariffs to $50 billion of each other's goods.

As U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to impose further tariffs on all the roughly $500 billion (£384.35 billion) of Chinese imports, which could spell further downside for mainland shares, here's a rundown of how much damage has been inflicted so far.

China exports consumer goods such as cell phones, computers and televisions, and industrial goods including electric power equipment and machinery to the United States.

The Shanghai Composite index <.SSEC> has declined around 20 percent this year and is already the worst performer among the major stock indexes in the world, ranking alongside crisis-hit emerging markets such as Turkey, Venezuela and Argentina. China's other blue-chip index <.CSI300> is also down about 20 percent.

(Graphic: Price pe
rformance of major stock indexes since March 22 -

Rising trade tensions have slowed down share transaction volumes in Chinese bourses in recent months. The average daily turnover of Chinese stocks in the Shanghai SE Composite index fell to a four-year low in August.


(Graphic: China turnover and index value -

Fund managers are shifting their equity holdings into safer money market instruments. Recent data from the Asset Management Association of China showed Chinese money market funds attracted nearly 1 trillion yuan in July.


Graphic: Money flows into China's mutual funds -

(Graphic: Fund managers cutting
exposure in companies with higher U.S. revenue -

Companies with higher revenue exposure to the United States have seen sharper declines since March and fund managers have been trimming their holdings on those shares. Li & Fung, AAC Tech and WH Group are among the companies with higher exposure to the United States and have seen sharp declines in their share prices this year.

>(Graphic: Chinese companies with U.S. exposure -

Consumer discretionary, industrials and tech companies are facing the biggest cut in the consensus earnings forecasts and target price forecasts for this year and next year.


(Graphic: China sector-wise estimate change -
(Graphic: China sector performance -

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Additional reporting by Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Alex Richardson)

By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC -3.01% 77.3 End-of-day quote.-44.83%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.18% 2664.8 End-of-day quote.-19.59%
LI & FUNG LIMITED -2.51% 1.94 End-of-day quote.-54.88%
WH GROUP LTD -3.39% 5.42 End-of-day quote.-38.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
11:34aOil Prices Lift Stocks Despite Lingering Trade Concerns
DJ
10:27aTrade Concerns Weigh on Global Stocks
DJ
08:48aThe Bear Mauls Another Market -- WSJ
DJ
07:44aCARS, PIGS AND HANDSET PARTS : Three Firms Show Troubles For Chinese Stocks
DJ
04:56aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Extend Slump As Hong Kong Stocks Sink Toward New ..
DJ
09/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain Despite Trade Worries
DJ
09/11Hong Kong's $2.1 Trillion Benchmark Stock Index Enters Bear Market--Update
DJ
09/11Hong Kong's $2.1 Trillion Benchmark Stock Index Enters Bear Market--Update
DJ
09/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain Despite Trade Worries
DJ
09/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain Despite Trade Worries
DJ
More news
News of the components of CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
10:51aChongqing tourism seminar held in Los Angeles
AQ
10:09aChongqing tourism seminar held in Los Angeles
AQ
08:18a【TRAVEL TIPS-UPDATE ON 12 : 45 12th September】Notice of New Flight..
PU
07:22aAgriculture offers big opportunities along Belt & Road
AQ
07:22aAsset management firms see potential in pension funds
AQ
05:56aAsset management firms see potential in pension funds
AQ
05:55aAgriculture offers big opportunities along Belt & Road
AQ
More news
Chart CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
Duration : Period :
CHINA-Shanghai Comp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
ZHEJIANG RONGSHENG ENV PRTCT PPR JSC LTD 17.82 End-of-day quote.10.00%
NINGBO FUDA COMPANY LIMITED 3.63 End-of-day quote.10.00%
GUIZHOU GUIHANG AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS CO 8.91 End-of-day quote.10.00%
CHINA AVIC AVIONICS EQUIPMENT CO. 15 End-of-day quote.8.54%
ANHUI SUN CREATE ELECTRONICS CO LTD 43.8 End-of-day quote.5.24%
JIANGSU HENGRUI MEDICINE CO LTD 61.4 End-of-day quote.-5.14%
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION 48.3 End-of-day quote.-5.16%
LBX PHARMACY CHAIN JSC 55.35 End-of-day quote.-5.16%
JONJEE HI-TECH IND.& COM. GRP CO., LTD 27.58 End-of-day quote.-5.81%
JINZHOU JIXIANG MOLY CO LTD 11.66 End-of-day quote.-10.03%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.