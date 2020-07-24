Log in
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
SHANGHAI COMPOSITE INDEX EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN MORE THAN 3%

07/24/2020 | 01:03am EDT

SHANGHAI COMPOSITE INDEX EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN MORE THAN 3%
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -3.32% 3954.01 Delayed Quote.15.18%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -3.33% 3855.33 Delayed Quote.6.75%
Latest news on CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
01:03aShanghai composite index extends losses, down more than 3%
RE
12:41aChina shares drop as Washington and Beijing clash over consulates
RE
07/23Shanghai composite index falls more than 2%
RE
07/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Lower as Jobless Claims Edge Up
DJ
07/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Lower as Jobless Claims Edge Up
DJ
07/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Lower as Jobless Claims Edge Up
DJ
07/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slide as Jobless Claims Edge Up
DJ
07/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Jobless Claims Edge Up
DJ
07/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Jobless Claims Edge Up
DJ
07/23China stocks snap uptrend as consulate closure sets stage for profit taking
RE
Top / Flop CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
BEH-PROPERTY CO., LTD 5.67 End-of-day quote.10.10%
NINGBO TECHMATION CO., LTD. 7.65 End-of-day quote.10.07%
HANGZHOU JIEBAI GROUP CO.,LIMITED. 7.88 End-of-day quote.10.06%
ZHEJIANG FEIDA ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 6.24 End-of-day quote.10.05%
FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED 12.49 End-of-day quote.10.04%
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LTD 7.69 End-of-day quote.-6.11%
WAROM TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED COMPANY 19.79 End-of-day quote.-6.30%
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD 10.84 End-of-day quote.-6.71%
XISHUI STRONG YEAR CO.,LTD INNER MONGOLIA 10.68 End-of-day quote.-7.77%
HENAN YINGE INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT CO.,LTD. 0.33 End-of-day quote.-10.81%
