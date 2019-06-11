Log in
Singapore rises tracking broader Asia

06/11/2019 | 05:19am BST
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Singapore stocks rose on Tuesday, taking cues from broader Asian markets, while Indonesia slipped from a more than one-month high hit in the previous session with consumer stocks weighing on the index.

Optimism following the U.S.-Mexico trade and migration deal was dampened by U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose another round of punitive tariffs on Chinese imports if he cannot make progress in trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a Group of 20 summit later this month.

Meanwhile, Southeast Asia's biggest trade partner, China, said on Monday it would allow local governments to use proceeds from special bonds as capital for major investment projects, sending the Shanghai Composite index 1.9% higher.

Singapore stocks extended gains into a fourth session on the back of real estate stocks.

CapitaLand Ltd climbed as much as 3% in its biggest intraday gain in more than two months, after the real estate company said its unit and associated companies would divest their interests in three companies that hold three malls in China for an agreed value of 2.96 billion Chinese yuan ($427.90 million).

Philippine shares gained 0.5%, boosted by real estate and industrial stocks, and were headed for a fourth consecutive session of gains.

The country's April exports increased 0.4% from a year earlier, while imports dipped 1.9%, bringing the trade deficit to $3.50 billion.

Ayala Land Inc and SM Prime Holdings gained 0.6% and 1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Indonesian shares dipped 0.2% after posting their biggest intraday percentage gain in over two years on Monday.

Consumer stocks were among the top losers with Astra International Tbk Pt and Unilever Indonesia Tbk Pt shedding 2.6% and 1%, respectively.

Malaysian stocks edged lower, dragged by financials.

Data released earlier showed that Malaysia's industrial production index rose 4.0% in April from a year earlier, faster than the previous month.

April's annual output growth was higher than the 2.7% median estimate by nine economists surveyed by Reuters. The pace was faster than March's growth of 3.1%.

Fitch Ratings said in a report that while it expected Malaysian household debt risks to continue to moderate, pockets of vulnerability remained in banks' exposure to lower-income households and personal loans.

Hong Leong Bank Bhd dropped as much as 1.7%, while Malayan Banking Bhd slipped as much as 0.7%.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Shreya Mariam Job

