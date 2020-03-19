Log in
Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities(Group) Co.,Ltd.    600635

SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES(GROUP)

(600635)
Shanghai DaZhong Public Utlts Gp : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

03/19/2020 | 09:48pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上海大眾公用事業（集團）股份有限公司

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1635)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd*. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its publication, and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

YANG Guoping

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

March 18, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. YANG Guoping, Mr. LIANG Jiawei, Ms. YU Min, Mr. ZHUANG Jianhao and Mr. YANG Weibiao; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. CHAN Wing Kin, Mr. LI Songhua and Mr. CHEUNG Yip Sang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Kaiguo, Mr. YAO Cho Fai Andrew, Mr. CHOW Siu Lui, Mr. WANG Hongxiang and Mr. LIU Zhengdong.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 01:47:00 UTC
