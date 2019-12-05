Shanghai DaZhong Public Utlts Gp : DZUG and China Minsheng Bank(CMB) strengthen bank enterprise cooperation and focus on long-term development

DZUG and China Minsheng Bank(CMB) strengthen bank enterprise cooperation and focus on long-term development

On the morning of December 3, 2019, Chairman of DZUG, Yang Guoping led a team to visit Shanghai Branch of CMB and held talks with bank managers such as President Ouyang Yong. The two sides had in-depth and extensive exchanges on further strengthening investment and finance business, industry finance integration and other aspects of multi-level and multi field business cooperation.

DZUG and CMB have been partners for more than 20 years. Both sides have a natural sense of closeness and identity, and have carried out all-round in-depth and effective cooperation.

This meeting further established the strategic partnership between the two sides. CMB hopes to use new strategies, new actions and new images to provide more in-depth, wide and warm services for the rapid development and long-term development of public utilities, transportation, financial industry of DZUG and medical care and health care products of Shanghai Jiaoda Onlly Co., Ltd., so as to realize complementary advantages and win-win cooperation.

Zhang Ming, General Manager of credit evaluation department of CMB Shanghai Branch, Cai Jun, General Manager of corporate business department, Song Xudong, President of Luwan sub branch, Xiao Ke, President of Zhangjiang center sub branch, Wang Xinchen, general manager of Shanghai Jiaoda Onlly Co., Ltd., Jiang Yun, Deputy financial director of DZUG, Guo Hongying, Deputy financial director of Dazhong Transportation Group, Pan Xubing, financial director of Shanghai Jiaoda Onlly Co., Ltd., etc. attended the meeting.