Shanghai DaZhong Public Utlts Gp : DZUG convene the 21st meeting of the 10th board of directors and the 20th meeting of the 10th board of supervisors

DZUG convene the 21st meeting of the 10th board of directors and the 20th meeting of the 10th board of supervisors

he 21st Meeting of the 10th board of directors of DZUG was held on March 30, 2020. The meeting was presided over by Mr. Yang Guoping, chairman of the board of directors. It was in line with the relevant provisions of the company law and the articles of association. The meeting was legal and effective. After careful deliberation, the directors present at the meeting, The following proposals have been passed: 2019 annual report of the board of directors, 2019 annual report of business operation, 2019 annual report of independent directors, 2019 annual financial final account report and 2020 annual financial budget report of the company, 2019 annual profit distribution plan of the company, 2019 annual report full text and abstract, on the company's 2019 annual internal Control evaluation report, performance report of the audit committee of the board of directors in 2019, social responsibility report of the company in 2019, environmental, social and Governance (ESG) report of the company in 2019, proposal on the company's daily related party transactions in 2020，proposal on the company's application for bank credit line in 2020, proposal on the company's providing guarantee for the external financing of its holding subsidiaries in 2020, proposal on the signing of mutual insurance agreement and related party transaction between the company and its controlling shareholders, proposal on the company and its subsidiaries using idle self owned funds for entrusted financing in 2020, proposal on the renewal of the company 2 Proposal on domestic audit institutions and internal control audit institutions in the year of 2020, proposal on the renewal of the company's overseas audit institutions in the year of 2020, proposal on the issuance of domestic and foreign debt financing instruments, proposal on the provision for impairment of intangible assets, proposal on the change of the board of directors of the company, proposal on the revision of the articles of association and the handling of industrial and commercial registration Motion recorded，proposal on Amending the rules of procedure of the general meeting of shareholders,

In 2019, the group adheres to the development strategy of 'public utilities and financial venture capital go hand in hand', focuses on the deployment of the board of directors and the requirements of strategic development, focuses on the expansion and strength of the main business of public utilities, takes the continuous layout of high-quality project investment to boost high-quality development as the main line, and vigorously promotes the development of the group's key work throughout the year. In 2019, the group achieved an operating revenue of 5.460 billion yuan and a net profit of 526 million yuan, an increase of 10.03% year on year, setting a new record. The profit distribution plan of the company in 2019 is: Based on the total capital stock of 2,952,434,675 shares at the end of 2019, the cash dividend of RMB 0.60 (including tax) is to be distributed for every 10 shares, and the proposal can only be implemented after it is submitted to the general meeting of shareholders in 2019 for voting.

In view of the expiration of the term of office of the 10th board of directors of the company, the board of directors shall be elected in accordance with the company law and the articles of association. According to the provisions of the company's articles of association and the detailed rules for the work of the nomination committee of the board of directors on the nomination of director candidates, the nomination committee of the board of directors has carried out the qualification examination on the director candidates nominated and recommended by the qualified shareholders, consulted the relevant shareholders' opinions, and after soliciting the opinions of the director candidates themselves, it is determined that the following nominees are qualified as directors Candidates for election of directors: Mr. Yang Guoping, Mr. Liang Jiawei, Mr. Wang Baoping and Mr. Yang Weibiao are nominated as candidates for executive directors of the 11th board of directors; Ms. Qu Jia and Mr. Jin Yongsheng are candidates for non-executive directors of the 11th board of directors; Mr. Wang Kaiguo, Mr. Zou Xiaolei and Mr. Liu Zhengdong are nominated as independent non-executive directors of the 11th board of directors The candidates. The above director candidates will be submitted to the company's 2019 general meeting for voting.

On the same day, the 14th meeting of the 10th board of supervisors was held in the 903 meeting room of the company. All supervisors attended the meeting and 13 proposals were deliberated and adopted.

After three years of hard work, the term of office of the 10th board of supervisors is about to expire. During the term of office, all members of the board of supervisors, in accordance with the company law, the securities law, the Listing Rules of Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Listing Rules of stock of Hong Kong stock Exchange Limited, the rules of procedure of the board of supervisors and other laws and regulations as well as the articles of association of the company, are committed to general shareholders' responsible attitude, abided by the principle of good faith, diligently fulfilled its obligations, supervised the company's financial situation and the performance of the company's directors and senior managers by holding meetings of the board of supervisors, attending the board of directors and the general meeting of shareholders and other activities, ensured the company's standardized operation and safeguarded the interests of investors, especially small and medium investors.

According to the provisions of the company law, the code of corporate governance for listed companies and the articles of association, Mr. Zhuang Jianhao and Ms. Zhao Siyuan are selected as candidates for the 11th board of supervisors after full deliberation by the board of supervisors. The above candidates of supervisors shall be submitted to the company's 2019 general meeting for deliberation. In addition, Ms. Zhao Fei is elected by the company's general meeting of employees as a supervisor.