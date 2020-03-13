Shanghai Dongzheng Automotive Finance : AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Dongzheng Automotive Finance Co., Ltd.*

上 海 東 正 汽 車 金 融 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2718)

AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Reference is made to the supplemental circular dated 12 December 2019 (the ''Supplemental Circular'') and the announcement dated 31 December 2019 of the Company relating to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Supplemental Circular.

The Company has received CBIRC's approval of the amendments to the Articles of Association (the ''CBIRC Approval'') on 13 March 2020. Pursuant to the CBIRC Approval, CBIRC has approved the amendments to the Articles of Association on 10 March 2020. The amended Articles of Association took effect from the date of approval. Please refer to the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company for full text of the amended Articles of Association.

