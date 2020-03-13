Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Shanghai Dongzheng Automotive Finance Co., Ltd.    2718   CNE100003HX6

SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE CO

(2718)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shanghai Dongzheng Automotive Finance : AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 07:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Dongzheng Automotive Finance Co., Ltd.*

上 海 東 正 汽 車 金 融 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2718)

AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Reference is made to the supplemental circular dated 12 December 2019 (the ''Supplemental Circular'') and the announcement dated 31 December 2019 of the Company relating to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Supplemental Circular.

The Company has received CBIRC's approval of the amendments to the Articles of Association (the ''CBIRC Approval'') on 13 March 2020. Pursuant to the CBIRC Approval, CBIRC has approved the amendments to the Articles of Association on 10 March 2020. The amended Articles of Association took effect from the date of approval. Please refer to the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company for full text of the amended Articles of Association.

By Order of the Board

Shanghai Dongzheng Automotive Finance Co., Ltd.*

Lin Fan

Chairman

Shanghai, PRC, 13 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lin Fan and Mr. Shao Yongjun as executive Directors; Mr. Koh Tee Choong and Mr. Li Guozhou as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Wong Man Chung Francis, Mr. Lin Zheying and Ms. Liang Yanjun as independent non-executive Directors.

  • for identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Shanghai Dongzheng Automotive Finance Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 11:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOT
07:43aSHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FINANC : Articles of association
PU
07:38aSHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FINANC : Amendments to the articles of association
PU
02/24SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FIN : Announcement on approval of qualification of..
PU
2019SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FIN : Poll results of the 2019 fourth egm resignat..
PU
2019SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FIN : Supplemental proxy form for the 2019 fourth ..
PU
2019SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FIN : Supplemental circular proposed amendments to..
PU
2019SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FIN : Supplemental notice of the 2019 fourth extra..
PU
2019SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FIN : Proposed election of independent non-executi..
PU
2019SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FIN : Proposed election of independent non-executi..
PU
2019SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FIN : Poll results of the 2019 third extraordinary..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 910 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 1 412 M
Chart SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Dongzheng Automotive Finance Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,33  CNY
Last Close Price 0,66  CNY
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 101%
Spread / Lowest Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Li President
Hui Hua Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fan Lin Chairman
Yong Jun Shao Executive Director
Tee Choong Ivan Koh Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE CO., LTD.-8.75%201
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.-20.41%5 984
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PCL--.--%3 423
SLM CORPORATION-9.20%3 419
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.-35.28%1 607
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-32.88%1 161
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group