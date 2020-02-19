Shanghai Electric : ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROGRESS OF EXTERNAL INVESTMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

上海電氣集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02727)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROGRESS OF EXTERNAL INVESTMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (the "Company") dated 11 November 2019 in relation to that the Company entered into a share transfer agreement with Mr. Wang Weidong and Ms. Xu Xiaoju, pursuant to which, the Company will acquire 36,589,932 shares held by Mr. Wang Weidong and Ms. Xu Xiaoju in Shenzhen Yinghe Technology Co., Ltd ( 深圳市贏合科技股份有限公司 ) (the "Target Company" or the "Yinghe Technology") at a price of RMB26.21 per share (the "First Share Transfer"), representing 9.73% of the total share capital of Yinghe Technology and the total transfer price of the target shares is RMB959,022,117.72, that Mr. Wang Weidong and Ms. Xu Xiaoju entered into the Commitment on Waiver of All Voting Rights, and that the Company entered into the Conditional Share Subscription Agreement with Yinghe Technology (the "Original Share Subscription Agreement"), pursuant to which, the Company proposed to subscribe for the shares of Yinghe Technology to be issued under the non-public issuance with full amount in cash of no more than RMB2,000 million (the "Non-publicIssuance"), the announcement of the Company dated 18 December 2019 in relation to the completion of the First Share Transfer, and the announcement of the Company dated 17 February 2020 in relation to the Company's acquisition of 7.30% shares of Yinghe Technology held by Mr. Wang Weidong and Ms. Xu Xiaoju (the "Second Share Transfer"). Terms defined in the abovementioned announcements shall have the same meaning when used herein unless the context herein requires otherwise.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company held 36,589,932 shares in Yinghe Technology, representing 9.73% of the total share capital of Yinghe Technology. Yinghe Technology has changed its board of directors and the number of directors nominated by the Company represented more than half of the number of the seats on the board of Yinghe Technology, and Mr. Wang Weidong and Ms. Xu Xiaoju give up the voting rights attached to the 109,769,800 shares held by them in Yinghe Technology. The Company has become the controlling shareholder of Yinghe Technology and Yinghe Technology has become a subsidiary of the Company. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration

