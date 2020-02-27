Shanghai Electric : Controlling Shareholder Plans to Buy at Least 10 Million H-Shares

By Martin Mou



Shanghai Electric Group Co. said Thursday that its controlling shareholder will buy an additional 10 million of the company's H-shares in a bid to boost investor confidence.

Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation, the controlling shareholder, plans to execute the purchase plan in the next year, and will determine the purchase price based on H-shares' market prices and overall market conditions, Shanghai Electric Group said.

The controlling shareholder currently holds a 59% stake in the company, said Shanghai Electric Group, which is listed in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The company's Hong Kong-listed shares closed 1.3% lower at HK$2.27, down 11% for the year.

