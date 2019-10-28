Log in
Shanghai Electric : Supplemental Notice of EGM

10/28/2019 | 05:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02727)

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, 14 November 2019 at Xingyuan Hall, 3/F, B Block, Ramada Plaza Shanghai Caohejing, No. 509 Caobao Road, Shanghai, the PRC to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolutions and special resolution in addition to the resolution set out in the previous notice of the EGM of the Company dated 27 September 2019.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

  1. To consider and approve the election of Mr. XU Jianxin as an independent non-executive director of the fifth session of the Board.
  2. To consider and approve the adjustment of maximum outstanding amount for provision of external guarantees by the Company for the year of 2019.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

2. To consider and approve the resolution on the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited

Zheng Jianhua

Chairman of the Board

Shanghai, the PRC, 29 October 2019

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHENG Jianhua, Mr. HUANG Ou, Mr. ZHU Zhaokai and Mr. ZHU Bin; the non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. YAO Minfang and Ms. LI An; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. KAN Shun Ming, Dr. CHU Junhao and Dr. XI Juntong.

Notes:

  1. Please refer to the circular of the Company in relation to the EGM to be published on or before 29 October 2019 for details of the above resolutions.
  2. A supplemental form of proxy is enclosed with this supplemental notice of the EGM.
  3. Please refer to the notice dated 27 September 2019 for details of the other resolution to be considered at the EGM, closure of register of members and eligibility for attending the EGM and other relevant matters.
  4. Shareholders who intend to appoint a proxy shall complete and return the enclosed supplemental form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it no later than 24 hours before the time appointed to hold the EGM or any adjourned meeting.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 09:21:06 UTC
