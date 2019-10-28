Shanghai Electric : Supplemental Notice of EGM

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02727)

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, 14 November 2019 at Xingyuan Hall, 3/F, B Block, Ramada Plaza Shanghai Caohejing, No. 509 Caobao Road, Shanghai, the PRC to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolutions and special resolution in addition to the resolution set out in the previous notice of the EGM of the Company dated 27 September 2019.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To consider and approve the election of Mr. XU Jianxin as an independent non-executive director of the fifth session of the Board. To consider and approve the adjustment of maximum outstanding amount for provision of external guarantees by the Company for the year of 2019.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

2. To consider and approve the resolution on the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited

Zheng Jianhua

Chairman of the Board

Shanghai, the PRC, 29 October 2019