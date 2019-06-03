Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited    601727   CNE100000D55

SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(601727)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shanghai Electric : GFG Alliance ties with Shanghai Electric for Australian solar farm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 01:05am EDT

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - GFG Alliance, a privately held conglomerate run by the UK's Gupta family, said on Monday it has linked up with Chinese energy company Shanghai Electric to build a solar farm in South Australia state.

The 280 megawatt (MW) Cultana Solar Farm project would power GFG's Whyalla steelworks, which plans to expand to 10 million tonnes of steel output a year from 1.2 million tonnes at present, it said.

GFG did not put a price tag on the solar plant, but said it was part of a promise made by GFG Chairman Sanjeev Gupta to spend $1 billion (£790.5 million) in renewables in Australia.

GFG is regenerating the aged steelworks, which it bought from administrators in 2017. Gupta has said he would consider a partial listing of the company's steel assets across the UK, Europe and Australia in the second half of 2019.

"Cultana Solar Farm ... will deliver globally competitive renewable energy on a large scale to power heavy industry," Gupta said in a statement.

GFG said it plans to invest in up to 10GW of large-scale solar and other renewables projects across Australia.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
G3 EXPLORATION LTD -4.53% 35.8 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 0.95% 5.32 End-of-day quote.7.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP CO
01:05aSHANGHAI ELECTRIC : GFG Alliance ties with Shanghai Electric for Australian sola..
RE
04/30SHANGHAI ELECTRIC : to partner with ACWA Power on clean energy projects
AQ
04/29SHANGHAI ELECTRIC : Saudi Arabia's ACWA, Shanghai Electric eye global clean ener..
AQ
04/26SHANGHAI ELECTRIC : signs MOU with ACWA Power to co-develop PV projects
AQ
04/26SHANGHAI ELECTRIC : Saudi's ACWA, Shanghai Electric eye global clean energy proj..
AQ
04/26SHANGHAI ELECTRIC : signs MOU with Saudi's ACWA Power to co-develop global solar..
AQ
04/02SHANGHAI ELECTRIC : US's Dow wins contract for 950 MW Phase 4 of Dubai's MBR Sol..
AQ
03/29MINISTER : (Shanghai Electric to further expand its investment in power sector o..
AQ
03/29Shanghai Electric interested in expanding investment in Pakistan
AQ
03/29SHANGHAI ELECTRIC POWER : for early finalization of KES transaction
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 105 B
EBIT 2019 5 715 M
Net income 2019 2 666 M
Finance 2019 25 681 M
Yield 2019 1,17%
P/E ratio 2019 28,33
P/E ratio 2020 28,76
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Capitalization 69 768 M
Chart SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,11  CNY
Spread / Average Target -23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Hua Zheng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ou Huang President & Executive Director
Bin Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kang Hu Chief Financial Officer
Min Fang Yao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED7.69%10 107
ABB LTD-1.71%39 539
ABB INDIA LTD17.40%4 780
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC-14.80%3 272
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.--.--%2 572
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.19%1 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About