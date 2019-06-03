Shanghai Electric : GFG Alliance ties with Shanghai Electric for Australian solar farm

The 280 megawatt (MW) Cultana Solar Farm project would power GFG's Whyalla steelworks, which plans to expand to 10 million tonnes of steel output a year from 1.2 million tonnes at present, it said.

GFG did not put a price tag on the solar plant, but said it was part of a promise made by GFG Chairman Sanjeev Gupta to spend $1 billion (£790.5 million) in renewables in Australia.

GFG is regenerating the aged steelworks, which it bought from administrators in 2017. Gupta has said he would consider a partial listing of the company's steel assets across the UK, Europe and Australia in the second half of 2019.

"Cultana Solar Farm ... will deliver globally competitive renewable energy on a large scale to power heavy industry," Gupta said in a statement.

GFG said it plans to invest in up to 10GW of large-scale solar and other renewables projects across Australia.

