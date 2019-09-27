Shanghai Electric : Notice of EGM

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02727)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 14 November 2019 at Xingyuan Hall, 3/F, B Block, Ramada Plaza Shanghai Caohejing, No. 509 Caobao Road, Shanghai, the PRC for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the following resolution:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION:
1. To consider and approve the resolution in respect of the proposed change in use of proceeds.
By order of the Board
Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited
ZHENG Jianhua
Chairman of the Board
Shanghai, the PRC, 27 September 2019
As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHENG Jianhua, Mr. HUANG Ou, Mr. ZHU Zhaokai and Mr. ZHU Bin; the non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. YAO Minfang and Ms. LI An; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. KAN Shun Ming, Dr. CHU Junhao and Dr. XI Juntong.
Notes to Notice of EGM:
The voting at the EGM shall be conducted by way of poll.
The holders of A Shares and H Shares will vote as one class of shareholders. The Company's register of members for the H Shares will be closed from Tuesday, 15 October 2019 to Thursday, 14 November 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of H Shares will be effected. The holders of H Shares whose names appear on the Company's register of members on Thursday, 14 November 2019 are entitled to attend the EGM. In order to qualify for attending the EGM, the holders of H Shares whose transfers have not been registered must deposit transfer documents together with the relevant share certificates at the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 14 October 2019. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
Each Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his or her behalf. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. Each Shareholder who wishes to appoint one or more proxies should first review the Circular in respect of the EGM.
The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of a Shareholder or his attorney duly authorised in writing. If the Shareholder is a corporation, that instrument must be either under its common seal or under the hand of its director(s) or duly authorised attorney(s). If that instrument is signed by an attorney of the Shareholder, the power of attorney authorising that attorney to sign or other authorisation document must be notarised.
In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authorisation document (if any) signed by the authorised person or notarially certified power of attorney must be deposited to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited for holders of H Shares at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the EGM if he/she so wishes.
Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy should return the reply slip to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited for holders of H Shares on or before Friday, 25 October. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
The EGM is expected to last for no more than one day. Shareholders (or their proxies) attending the meeting are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation expenses. Shareholders (or their proxies) attending the meeting shall produce their identity documents.
Please refer to the circular of the Company in relation to the EGM to be published on or before 29 October 2019 for details of the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM for consideration and approval.
