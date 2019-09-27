Shanghai Electric : Notice of EGM

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02727)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 14 November 2019 at Xingyuan Hall, 3/F, B Block, Ramada Plaza Shanghai Caohejing, No. 509 Caobao Road, Shanghai, the PRC for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the following resolution:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION:

1. To consider and approve the resolution in respect of the proposed change in use of proceeds.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited

ZHENG Jianhua

Chairman of the Board

Shanghai, the PRC, 27 September 2019

As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHENG Jianhua, Mr. HUANG Ou, Mr. ZHU Zhaokai and Mr. ZHU Bin; the non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. YAO Minfang and Ms. LI An; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. KAN Shun Ming, Dr. CHU Junhao and Dr. XI Juntong.