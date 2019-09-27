Shanghai Electric : Reply Slip for the EGM

(Note 2)

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02727)

Reply Slip for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be

held on Thursday, 14 November 2019

To: Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (the "Company")

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) ofH shares of RMB1.00 each in the share capital

of the Company hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 14 November 2019 at Xingyuan Hall, 3/F, B Block, Ramada Plaza Shanghai Caohejing, No. 509 Caobao Road, Shanghai, the PRC or to appoint proxy to attend on my/our behalf.

Date: 2019 Signature(s):

Notes:

Please insert full name(s) and address(es) as shown in the register of members in BLOCK CAPITALS . The completed and signed reply slip should be deposited at Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited for holders of H shares of the Company on or before Friday, 25 October 2019. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.