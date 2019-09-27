Log in
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(601727)
09/27
5.02 CNY   --.--%
Shanghai Electric : Reply Slip for the EGM

09/27/2019 | 05:18am EDT
(Note 2)

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02727)

Reply Slip for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be

held on Thursday, 14 November 2019

To: Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (the "Company")

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) ofH shares of RMB1.00 each in the share capital

of the Company hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 14 November 2019 at Xingyuan Hall, 3/F, B Block, Ramada Plaza Shanghai Caohejing, No. 509 Caobao Road, Shanghai, the PRC or to appoint proxy to attend on my/our behalf.

Date:

2019

Signature(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) as shown in the register of members in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. The completed and signed reply slip should be deposited at Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited for holders of H shares of the Company on or before Friday, 25 October 2019. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
Disclaimer

Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 106 B
EBIT 2019 5 844 M
Net income 2019 2 976 M
Debt 2019 27 610 M
Yield 2019 1,29%
P/E ratio 2019 23,5x
P/E ratio 2020 26,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
Capitalization 74 437 M
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,04  CNY
Last Close Price 5,02  CNY
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target -19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Hua Zheng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ou Huang President & Executive Director
Kang Hu Chief Financial Officer
Min Fang Yao Non-Executive Director
Shun Ming Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED1.62%9 498
ABB LTD4.12%41 262
ABB INDIA LTD17.20%4 595
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC-22.21%2 988
TECO ELECTRIC MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%1 556
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED-9.41%1 383
