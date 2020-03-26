Log in
Fosun Pharma :'s Novel Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Detection Kit Receives Emergency Approval from China NMPA

03/26/2020 | 10:28am EDT

SHANGHAI, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Fosun Long March Medical Science Co., Ltd. ("Fosun Long March"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd ("Fosun Pharma"; Stock Code: 600196.SH, 02196.HK), has received emergency approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its self-developed novel coronavirus nucleic acid detection kit.

Since the novel coronavirus outbreak spread around the world, Fosun Pharma has paid close attention to the development of epidemic, based on the company's perennial provision of speedy test reagents for Type A&B flu and common respiratory viruses, the newly-approved novel coronavirus nucleic acid detection kit can be used for the detection of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in a safe, swift and efficient manner.

This kit can realize qualitative detection of novel coronavirus ORF1ab, N and E gene targets and can complete the detection of 96 samples within two hours by supporting fast nucleic acid extraction instrument and extraction reagents. In addition, automated testing will lower the risk of operator infection, reduce the risk of cross contamination in the laboratory, and improve detection efficiency.

Meanwhile, with the global outbreak of the pandemic, viral nucleic acid detection kits play a key role in infection prevention. On March 17, Fosun Long March was granted CE certification from the European Union ("EU") for its self-developed novel coronavirus nucleic acid detection kit.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fosun-pharmas-novel-coronavirus-nucleic-acid-detection-kit-receives-emergency-approval-from-china-nmpa-301030413.html

SOURCE Fosun Pharma


© PRNewswire 2020
