Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : 2019 Net Profit Rises 23%

By Ben Otto



Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co.'s net profit rose 23% in 2019 on higher sales and gains from the disposal of equity interest.

The Shanghai-based company's net profit for the year was 3.32 billion yuan ($467.6 million), it said in a stock-exchange filing late Monday.

Revenue in 2019 rose 15% to CNY28.39 billion, the company said.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said it ramped up research investment, with total research and development expenditures up 38% at CNY3.46 billion. It said it would increase R&D spending in 2020.

