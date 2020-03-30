Log in
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : 2019 Net Profit Rises 23%

03/30/2020 | 09:50pm EDT

By Ben Otto

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co.'s net profit rose 23% in 2019 on higher sales and gains from the disposal of equity interest.

The Shanghai-based company's net profit for the year was 3.32 billion yuan ($467.6 million), it said in a stock-exchange filing late Monday.

Revenue in 2019 rose 15% to CNY28.39 billion, the company said.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said it ramped up research investment, with total research and development expenditures up 38% at CNY3.46 billion. It said it would increase R&D spending in 2020.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 28 872 M
EBIT 2019 2 613 M
Net income 2019 3 337 M
Debt 2019 16 312 M
Yield 2019 1,14%
P/E ratio 2019 25,3x
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,33x
EV / Sales2020 2,81x
Capitalization 79 698 M
