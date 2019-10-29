Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT（H SHARE）

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The following is the third quarterly report for 2019 of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, collectively the ''Group'') (the ''2019 Third Quarterly Report''). The financial report therein is prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and has not been audited.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Chen Qiyu

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

29 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang and Mr. Wu Yifang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Wang Can, Ms. Mu Haining and Mr. Liang Jianfeng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Xian, Dr. Wong Tin Yau Kelvin, Ms. Li Ling and Mr. Tang Guliang.