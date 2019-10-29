Log in
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT（H SHARE）

0
10/29/2019 | 05:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The following is the third quarterly report for 2019 of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, collectively the ''Group'') (the ''2019 Third Quarterly Report''). The financial report therein is prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and has not been audited.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Chen Qiyu

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

29 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang and Mr. Wu Yifang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Wang Can, Ms. Mu Haining and Mr. Liang Jianfeng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Xian, Dr. Wong Tin Yau Kelvin, Ms. Li Ling and Mr. Tang Guliang.

  • for identification purposes only

- 1 -

1. IMPORTANT NOTICE

  1. The board of directors (the ''Board'') and the supervisory committee (the ''Supervisory Committee'') of the Company and its directors, supervisors and senior management warrant that the 2019 Third Quarterly Report of the Group does not contain any false information, misleading statements or material omission and severally and jointly accept legal responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents contained herein.
  2. All directors of the Company attended the Board meeting to review the 2019 Third Quarterly Report of the Group.
  3. Chen Qiyu, the person in charge of the Company, Guan Xiaohui, the Chief Financial Officer, and Chen Zhanyu, the Director of the Accounting Department (Accounting Officer) duly declare that they warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in the 2019 Third Quarterly Report of the Group.
  4. The 2019 Third Quarterly Report of the Group has not been audited.

- 2 -

2. MAJOR FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS OF THE GROUP

2.1 Major financial information

Unit: Yuan

Currency: RMB

30 September 2019

31 December 2018

Ratio of change (%)

Total assets

78,569,297,725.65

70,551,361,387.48

11.36

Net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed company

30,633,746,877.27

27,977,736,427.49

9.49

Period-on-period

Jan - Sept 2019

Jan - Sept 2018

change (%)

Net cash flow generated from operating activities

2,328,355,784.17

2,087,826,458.74

11.52

Period-on-period

Jan - Sept 2019

Jan - Sept 2018

change (%)

Operating Revenue

21,227,618,679.11

18,142,384,871.95

17.01

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company

2,063,704,147.99

2,094,152,353.81

-1.45

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company

1,722,388,028.34

1,591,668,096.39

8.21

after deducting extraordinary gain or loss

Weighted average return on net assets (%)

7.21

8.00

Decrease of 0.79

percentage points

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.81

0.83

-2.41

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.81

0.83

-2.41

Note: In the third quarter of 2019, products such as febuxostat tablets (You Li Tong), pitavastatin calcium tablets (Bang Zhi), enoxaparin injection and daptomycin maintained sound growth in sales volume, and the sales of Intuitive Fosun's Da Vinci robotic equipment began to accelerate. The net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company after deducting extraordinary gain or loss of the Group for the current quarter was RMB554.7841 million, representing an increase of RMB163.7726 million from the same period of the previous year and a year-on-year increase of 41.88%. The net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company after deducting extraordinary gain or loss in aggregate during the Reporting Period was RMB1,722.388 million, representing an increase of RMB130.7199 million from the same period of the previous year and a year-on-year increase of 8.21%.

Due to the progress of the disposal of assets intended to be disposed of and the changes in the fair value of certain financial assets held, the extraordinary gain or loss for the current quarter was RMB-7.1998 million, representing a decrease of RMB149.8699 million from the same period of the previous year; the extraordinary gain or loss in aggregate during the Reporting Period was RMB341.3161 million, representing a decrease of RMB161.1681 million from the same period of the previous year and a year-on-year decrease of 32.07%.

Based on the above factors, the net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company during the Reporting Period decreased by RMB30.4482 million as compared to the same period of the previous year, representing a year- on-year decrease of 1.45%.

During the Reporting Period, the accumulated investment in research and development of the Group amounted to RMB2,253.454 million, representing an increase of RMB386.4802 million from the same period of the previous year and a year-on-year increase of 20.70%; the cash flow from operating activities further increased, and the net cash flow generated from operating activities amounted to RMB2,328.3558 million, representing an increase of 11.52% as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

- 3 -

Extraordinary gain or loss items and amounts

Unit: Yuan

Currency: RMB

Items

Jul - Sept 2019

Jan - Sept 2019

Gain or loss on disposal of non-current assets

6,698,974.15

54,877,229.54

Government grant included in profit or loss for the current period (excluding

64,610,828.53

123,804,343.06

government grant closely related to the Company's normal operation, and entitled in

fixed amounts or quantities on a continuous basis according to national standards)

Profit or loss arising from changes in the fair value of holding held-for-trading financial

-95,402,673.43

231,996,093.58

assets, derivative financial assets, held-for-trading financial liabilities and derivative

financial liabilities, and investment income from disposal of held-for-trading financial

assets, derivative financial assets, held-for-trading financial liabilities, derivative

financial liabilities and other debt investments, except effective hedging business

related to the Company's normal operations

Non-operating income and expenses other than those stated above

48,756,541.22

27,391,712.25

Impact on minority interests (after tax)

-15,445,568.08

-33,058,160.48

Effect of income tax

-16,417,943.49

-63,695,098.30

Total

-7,199,841.10

341,316,119.65

- 4 -

2.2 Total number of shareholders, the shareholding status of the Top 10 shareholders and the Top 10 tradable shareholders (or unrestricted shareholders) of the Company at the end of the Reporting Period

Unit: Share

Total number of shareholders

127,272

The shareholding status of the Top 10 shareholders

Shareholding

Percentage

Number of

Shares pledged or

Name of shareholders

at the end of

restricted

locked up

Capacity

(%)

the period

shares held

Status

Number

SHANGHAI FOSUN HIGH

938,095,290

36.60

0

None

0

Domestic non-

TECHNOLOGY (GROUP)

state owned legal

COMPANY LIMITED*

entity

HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED (Note 1)

551,255,448

21.51

0

Unknown

-

Unknown

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

52,401,746

2.04

52,401,746

None

0

Others

LIMITED - TRADITIONAL -

ORDINARY INSURANCE PRODUCT

- 005L - CT001 SHANGHAI*

CHINA SECURITIES FINANCE

38,736,157

1.51

0

None

0

Others

CORPORATION LIMITED*

HONG KONG SECURITIES CLEARING

36,199,707

1.41

0

None

0

Unknown

COMPANY LIMITED (Note 2)

NATIONAL SOCIAL SECURITY FUND

28,066,210

1.10

0

None

0

Others

113 PORTFOLIO*

BASIC PENSION INSURANCE FUND

25,824,892

1.01

0

None

0

Others

802 PORTFOLIO*

CENTRAL HUIJIN ASSET

24,067,700

0.94

0

None

0

State owned legal

MANAGEMENT LTD.*

entity

TAIKANG LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.

15,692,501

0.61

15,692,445

None

0

Others

- DIVIDEND - INDIVIDUAL

DIVIDEND - 019L - FH002

SHANGHAI*

NATIONAL SOCIAL SECURITY FUND

15,358,518

0.60

0

None

0

Others

110 PORTFOLIO*

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 09:56:08 UTC
