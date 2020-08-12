Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Announcement in Relation to the Approval for Drug Clinical Trial by a Subsidiary

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
上 海 復 星 醫 藥（集 團）股 份 有 限 公 司
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02196)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The following sets out the "Announcement in Relation to the Approval for Drug Clinical Trial by a Subsidiary" published by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, for your reference only. The following is a translation of the abovementioned announcement solely for the purpose of providing information. Should there be any discrepancies, the Chinese version will prevail.
By order of the Board
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*
Chen Qiyu
Chairman
Shanghai, the People's Republic of China
12 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang and Mr. Wu Yifang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Gong Ping and Mr. Pan Donghui; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Xian, Dr. Wong Tin Yau Kelvin, Ms. Li Ling and Mr. Tang Guliang.
for identification purposes only
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*
Announcement in Relation to the Approval for Drug Clinical Trial by a Subsidiary
The board of directors of the Company and all directors warrant that this announcement does not contain any false information, misleading statement or material omission, and severally and jointly accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents herein contained.
Overview
Recently, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co., Ltd.* (上
海復星醫藥產業發展有限公司) ("Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial"), a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company"), has received the Acceptance Notice regarding its licensed Avatrombopag Maleate Tablet (the "Investigational New Drug") for the treatment of Thrombocytopenia in Patients with Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP). The clinical trial, registration and review of the Investigational New Drug were accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (the "NMPA").
Basic Information of the Investigational New Drug
Drug name: Avatrombopag Maleate Tablet
Acceptance No.: JXHL2000226 Guo
Subject matter: Registration of drugs produced overseas
Applicants: Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial
Conclusion: Accepted
Research Progress of the Investigational New Drug
Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial was granted the authorization in March 2018, in relation to the rights to sales agency in the Region (i.e. Chinese Mainland and
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region) on an exclusive basis (including the exclusive right to register and develop for sale)by AkaRx, Inc. ("AkaRx"), a controlling subsidiary of Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which is based in the United States. AkaRx is still the right owner of the Investigational New Drug in the Region, and the sales of Fosun Pharmaceutical Industry in the Region will be supplied by AkaRx.
The Investigational New Drug is a chemical product and is mainly suitable for (1) thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo a procedure, (2) treatment of Chemotherapy-Induced Thrombocytopenia (CIT), and (3) treatment of Thrombocytopenia in Patients with Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP).
As at the date of this announcement, the Investigational New Drug which is suitable for thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo a procedure has been launched in the United States, the European Union and PRC (excluding Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Regions and Taiwan Region, similarly hereinafter). The Avatrombopag Tablet which is suitable for treatment of Thrombocytopenia in Patients with Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia has been launched in the United States. As at the date of the announcement, the Investigational New Drug which is suitable for treatment of Chemotherapy-Induced Thrombocytopenia is in phase III clinical trial in PRC.
According to the latest data from IQVIA MIDASTM(provided by IQVIA, a global leading provider of professional information and strategic consulting services for the pharmaceutical and health industry), the global sales of Avatrombopag Tablet in 2019 amounted to approximately US$3.43 million.
As at July 2020, the cumulative R&D investment of the Group (i.e. the Company and its subsidiaries/units) in the Investigational New Drug was in the amount of approximately RMB105.03 million (unaudited; including license fee) at this stage.
IV. Risk Warning
There are certain risks in the R&D of new drugs based on the experience. For example, clinical trials may be terminated due to issues such as safety and/or efficacy.
As required by the relevant laws and regulations in the PRC, the Investigational New Drug is subject to the clinical trial approval from the National Medical Products Administration, a series of clinical studies and the approval from the national drug evaluation authority in the PRC before it can be marketed.
The R&D and marketing of new drugs is a long-term task involving various uncertainties. Investors should be aware of the investment risks.
Announcement is hereby given.
Board of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* 12 August 2020
