Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.    600196   CNE000000X38

SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO.,

(600196)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 08/11
62.11 CNY   -3.56%
08/07AstraZeneca Sets Deal in China Market -- WSJ
DJ
08/06AstraZeneca Strikes Deal to Produce Covid-19 Vaccine for China
DJ
08/06AstraZeneca in first COVID-19 vaccine deal with Chinese company
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Announcement in Relation to the Approval for Drug Clinical Trial by a Subsidiary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 08:48am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（集 團）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The following sets out the "Announcement in Relation to the Approval for Drug Clinical Trial by a Subsidiary" published by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, for your reference only. The following is a translation of the abovementioned announcement solely for the purpose of providing information. Should there be any discrepancies, the Chinese version will prevail.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Chen Qiyu

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

12 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang and Mr. Wu Yifang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Gong Ping and Mr. Pan Donghui; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Xian, Dr. Wong Tin Yau Kelvin, Ms. Li Ling and Mr. Tang Guliang.

  • for identification purposes only

Stock code: 600196

Stock abbreviation: Fosun Pharma

Announcement No.: Lin 2020-118

Bond code: 136236

Bond abbreviation: 16 Fosun 01

Bond code: 143020

Bond abbreviation: 17 Fosun 01

Bond code: 143422

Bond abbreviation: 18 Fosun 01

Bond code: 155067

Bond abbreviation: 18 Fosun 02

Bond code: 155068

Bond abbreviation: 18 Fosun 03

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Announcement in Relation to the Approval for Drug Clinical Trial by a Subsidiary

The board of directors of the Company and all directors warrant that this announcement does not contain any false information, misleading statement or material omission, and severally and jointly accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents herein contained.

  1. Overview
    Recently, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co., Ltd.* (
    海復星醫藥產業發展有限公司) ("Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial"), a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company"), has received the Acceptance Notice regarding its licensed Avatrombopag Maleate Tablet (the "Investigational New Drug") for the treatment of Thrombocytopenia in Patients with Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP). The clinical trial, registration and review of the Investigational New Drug were accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (the "NMPA").
  1. Basic Information of the Investigational New Drug
    Drug name: Avatrombopag Maleate Tablet
    Acceptance No.: JXHL2000226 Guo
    Subject matter: Registration of drugs produced overseas
    Applicants: Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial
    Conclusion: Accepted
  1. Research Progress of the Investigational New Drug
    Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial was granted the authorization in March 2018, in relation to the rights to sales agency in the Region (i.e. Chinese Mainland and

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region) on an exclusive basis (including the exclusive right to register and develop for sale)by AkaRx, Inc. ("AkaRx"), a controlling subsidiary of Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which is based in the United States. AkaRx is still the right owner of the Investigational New Drug in the Region, and the sales of Fosun Pharmaceutical Industry in the Region will be supplied by AkaRx.

The Investigational New Drug is a chemical product and is mainly suitable for (1) thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo a procedure, (2) treatment of Chemotherapy-Induced Thrombocytopenia (CIT), and (3) treatment of Thrombocytopenia in Patients with Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP).

As at the date of this announcement, the Investigational New Drug which is suitable for thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo a procedure has been launched in the United States, the European Union and PRC (excluding Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Regions and Taiwan Region, similarly hereinafter). The Avatrombopag Tablet which is suitable for treatment of Thrombocytopenia in Patients with Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia has been launched in the United States. As at the date of the announcement, the Investigational New Drug which is suitable for treatment of Chemotherapy-Induced Thrombocytopenia is in phase III clinical trial in PRC.

According to the latest data from IQVIA MIDASTM(provided by IQVIA, a global leading provider of professional information and strategic consulting services for the pharmaceutical and health industry), the global sales of Avatrombopag Tablet in 2019 amounted to approximately US$3.43 million.

As at July 2020, the cumulative R&D investment of the Group (i.e. the Company and its subsidiaries/units) in the Investigational New Drug was in the amount of approximately RMB105.03 million (unaudited; including license fee) at this stage.

IV. Risk Warning

There are certain risks in the R&D of new drugs based on the experience. For example, clinical trials may be terminated due to issues such as safety and/or efficacy.

As required by the relevant laws and regulations in the PRC, the Investigational New Drug is subject to the clinical trial approval from the National Medical Products Administration, a series of clinical studies and the approval from the national drug evaluation authority in the PRC before it can be marketed.

The R&D and marketing of new drugs is a long-term task involving various uncertainties. Investors should be aware of the investment risks.

Announcement is hereby given.

Board of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* 12 August 2020

Disclaimer

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 12:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTI
08/07AstraZeneca Sets Deal in China Market -- WSJ
DJ
08/06AstraZeneca Strikes Deal to Produce Covid-19 Vaccine for China
DJ
08/06AstraZeneca in first COVID-19 vaccine deal with Chinese company
RE
08/06AstraZeneca in first COVID-19 vaccine deal with Chinese company
RE
08/05BIONTECH : Shanghai Fosun Pharma Dose Participants in China Covid-19 Vaccine Tri..
DJ
08/05SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : BioNTech, Fosun launch another COVID-19 vaccine ..
RE
07/30SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/27SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : Says Covid-19 Vaccine in Phase 1 Clinical Trial
DJ
07/16SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : China gives the go-ahead for human trials of Bio..
RE
07/16China gives the go-ahead for human trials of BioNTech's COVID vaccine candida..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 32 396 M 4 664 M 4 664 M
Net income 2020 3 545 M 510 M 510 M
Net Debt 2020 13 549 M 1 951 M 1 951 M
P/E ratio 2020 44,5x
Yield 2020 0,66%
Capitalization 125 B 17 984 M 17 983 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,27x
EV / Sales 2021 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 31 370
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 32,91 CNY
Last Close Price 62,11 CNY
Spread / Highest target -32,4%
Spread / Average Target -47,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Fang Wu President, CEO & Executive Director
Qi Yu Chen Co-Chairman
Fang Yao Co-Chairman
Qian Ren Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiao Hui Guan CFO, Chief Accountant Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.133.50%20 534
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.27%24 303
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.25.08%17 398
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.24.26%14 572
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED69.65%11 141
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.31.64%9 473
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group