Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharm : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESUMPTION OF THE REVIEW PROCESS OF THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF A SHARES

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESUMPTION OF THE REVIEW PROCESS OF

THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF A SHARES

This announcement is made by Shanghai Fudan-ZhangjiangBio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 31 July 2019, in relation to the application for suspension of the review process of the initial public issue of A shares and listing on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "Shanghai Stock Exchange") by the Company (the "Proposed Issue of A Shares"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the above announcement.

The Company has published the interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on 20 August 2019. In accordance with relevant provisions, the Company has updated relevant documents for the Proposed Issue of A Shares and submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange its application for resumption of the review process of the Proposed Issue of A shares (the "Application"). The Shanghai Stock Exchange has given its consent to the Application on 29 August 2019.

As the Proposed Issue of A Shares is subject to certain conditions precedent, it may or may not be completed. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the H shares of the