Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharm. Co    8231   CNE1000000W4

SHANGHAI FUDAN-ZHANGJIANG BIO-PHARM. CO

(8231)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharm : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESUMPTION OF THE REVIEW PROCESS OF THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF A SHARES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:56pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESUMPTION OF THE REVIEW PROCESS OF

THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF A SHARES

This announcement is made by Shanghai Fudan-ZhangjiangBio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 31 July 2019, in relation to the application for suspension of the review process of the initial public issue of A shares and listing on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "Shanghai Stock Exchange") by the Company (the "Proposed Issue of A Shares"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the above announcement.

The Company has published the interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on 20 August 2019. In accordance with relevant provisions, the Company has updated relevant documents for the Proposed Issue of A Shares and submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange its application for resumption of the review process of the Proposed Issue of A shares (the "Application"). The Shanghai Stock Exchange has given its consent to the Application on 29 August 2019.

As the Proposed Issue of A Shares is subject to certain conditions precedent, it may or may not be completed. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the H shares of the

- 1 -

Company. Further announcement(s) regarding the details and developments of the Proposed Issue of A Shares will be made by the Company as and when appropriate. This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Wang Hai Bo

Chairman

As at the date on the publication of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Mr. Wang Hai Bo (Executive Director)

Mr. Su Yong (Executive Director)

Mr. Zhao Da Jun (Executive Director)

Mr. Shen Bo (Non-executive Director)

Ms. Yu Xiao Yang (Non-executive Director)

Mr. Zhou Zhong Hui (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Lam Yiu Kin (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Xu Qing (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Yang Chun Bao (Independent Non-executive Director)

Shanghai, the PRC

29 August 2019

* For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:55:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHANGHAI FUDAN-ZHANGJIANG
07:56pSHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARM : Announcement on resumption of the review p..
PU
04:56aSHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARM : Interim Report For the Six Months Ended 30..
PU
02/28SHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARM : Fudan-Zhangjiang year net up 101% to RMB15..
AQ
01/22SHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARM : Fudan-Zhangjiang expects 50+% increase in ..
AQ
2018SHANGHAI FUDAN-ZHANGJIANG BIO-PHARM. : half-yearly earnings release
2017SHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARM : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movemen..
PU
2016SHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARM : The official market launch of FuMeiD...
PU
2016SHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARM : Air conditioning system design of sm...
PU
2015SHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARM : Change of director and supervisor ch...
PU
2015SHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARM : ALA® has been successfully selected ...
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,01%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 4 824 M
Chart SHANGHAI FUDAN-ZHANGJIANG BIO-PHARM. CO
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharm. Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI FUDAN-ZHANGJIANG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,85  CNY
Last Close Price 5,23  CNY
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Bo Wang Chairman & General Manager
Xi Zhou Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Xue Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Da Jun Zhao Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Qing Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI FUDAN-ZHANGJIANG BIO-PHARM. CO43.73%660
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.29%339 608
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.09%235 670
MERCK AND COMPANY13.18%221 421
NOVARTIS17.93%204 643
PFIZER-21.33%194 029
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group