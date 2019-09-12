Log in
Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharm : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING REPLY SLIP

0
09/12/2019 | 05:22am EDT

上 海 復 旦 張 江 生 物 醫 藥 股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fudan-ZhangjiangBio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1349)

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

REPLY SLIP

To: Shanghai Fudan-ZhangjiangBio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.* (the "Company")

I/we (note 1) (Chinese name)

(English name)

of

(as shown in the register of members) being the

registered holder(s) of (note 2)

H shares/domestic shares (note 3)

of RMB0.10 each in the capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at No. 308 Cailun Road, Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park, Pudong New Area, Shanghai, the PRC at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 28 October 2019.

Date:

2019

Signature(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK LETTERS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s).
  3. Please delete the inappropriate.
  4. In order to be valid, the completed and signed reply slip shall be delivered to the following addresses on or before Tuesday, 8 October 2019. This reply slip may be delivered to the Company by hand, by post or by facsimile.
    For holders of domestic shares:
    No. 308 Cailun Road, Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park
    Pudong New Area, Shanghai, the PRC (Postal Code: 201210)
    Fax: (8621) 5855 3893
    For holders of H shares:
    17M Floor, Hopewell Centre
    183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong Fax: (852) 2865 0990
  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 09:21:12 UTC
0
