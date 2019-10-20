Log in
Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT ON SUSPENSION OF REVIEW BY THE LISTING COMMITTEE OF SCI-TECH INNOVATION BOARD ON THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF A SHARES

10/20/2019 | 07:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON SUSPENSION OF REVIEW BY THE LISTING

COMMITTEE OF SCI-TECH INNOVATION BOARD ON THE PROPOSED

ISSUE OF A SHARES

This announcement is made by Shanghai Fudan-ZhangjiangBio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 8 March 2019, 12 March 2019, 26 April 2019, 7 May 2019, 13 May 2019, 21 June 2019, 31 July 2019, 29 August 2019, 2 September 2019, 29 September 2019 and 10 October 2019, and the circulars of the Company dated 12 March 2019, 4 April 2019 and 6 June 2019 containing, among other things, related matters of the proposed initial public issue of A Shares and listing on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "Shanghai Stock Exchange") by the Company (the "Proposed Issue of A Shares"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings as defined in the above announcements and circulars.

The Board of Directors hereby announces that the thirty-fourth review meeting of the Listing Committee for Sci-tech Innovation Board of Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2019 was held on 18 October 2019. In accordance with the review results of the meeting, the issue of A Shares and listing on the Sci-tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange by the Company has been suspended. The Company will respond to the

questions from the Listing Committee for Sci-tech Innovation Board of Shanghai Stock Exchange as soon as practicable and further announcement(s) will be published in due course.

As the Proposed Issue of A Shares is subject to certain conditions precedent, it may or may not be completed. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the H shares of the Company. Further announcement(s) regarding the details and developments of the Proposed Issue of A Shares will be made by the Company as and when appropriate. This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Wang Hai Bo

Chairman

As at the date on the publication of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Mr. Wang Hai Bo (Executive Director)

Mr. Su Yong (Executive Director)

Mr. Zhao Da Jun (Executive Director)

Mr. Shen Bo (Non-executive Director)

Ms. Yu Xiao Yang (Non-executive Director)

Mr. Zhou Zhong Hui (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Lam Yiu Kin (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Xu Qing (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Yang Chun Bao (Independent Non-executive Director)

Shanghai, the PRC

20 October 2019

* For identification purpose only

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 11:45:07 UTC
