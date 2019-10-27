Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharmaceutical : FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT ON SUSPENSION OF REVIEW BY THE LISTING COMMITTEE OF SCI-TECH INNOVATION BOARD ON THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF A SHARES

Log in
FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT ON SUSPENSION OF REVIEW BY THE LISTING COMMITTEE OF SCI-TECH INNOVATION BOARD ON THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF A SHARES

0
10/27/2019 | 06:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT ON SUSPENSION OF REVIEW BY THE LISTING COMMITTEE OF SCI-TECH INNOVATION BOARD ON THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF A SHARES

Reference is made to the announcement of Shanghai Fudan-ZhangjiangBio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") dated 20 October 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the suspension of review by the Listing Committee of Sci-Tech Innovation Board (the "Listing Committee") of Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "Shanghai Stock Exchange") on the Proposed Issue of A Shares. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings as defined in the Announcement.

On 18 October 2019, the Listing Committee held the thirty-fourth review meeting of 2019 (the "Review Meeting") and published the Results Announcement of the Thirty-fourthReview Meeting of the Listing Committee of Sci-TechBoard in 2019 (the "Results Announcement of the Listing Committee") on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, pursuant to which the Listing Committee decided to suspend its review on the Proposed Issue of A Shares. For details of the Results Announcement of the Listing Committee, please refer to the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).

The Company further announces as follows:

IThe Review Opinions in the Results Announcement of the Listing Committee

The Company hereby announces that the question related to the Company as set out in the "Review Opinions" in the second section of the Results Announcement of the Listing Committee (the "Review Opinions Question") is the only question that the Listing Committee required the Company to further deal with and address.

The full content of the Review Opinions Question is as follows:

"1. The Issuer is requested to further explain the business nature, the compliance of accounting treatment and whether information disclosure is sufficient, accurate and consistent in relation to the payment of RMB50 million by Shanghai Huizheng to the Issuer in 2018. The sponsor and the reporting accountant are requested to give clear review opinions."

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has submitted its response to the Review Opinions Question (the "Response") to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. When the full content of the Response or further information is published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Company will publish relevant announcement(s) simultaneously on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

  1. The Major Questions from the Review Meeting of the Listing Committee in the Results Announcement of the Listing Committee

The four questions related to the Company as set out in the "Major Questions from the Review Meeting" in the third section of the Results Announcement of the Listing Committee (the "Questions") are the summary of the questions communicated and discussed between the Listing Committee and the Company during the Review Meeting. The Listing Committee had no further enquiries on such Questions that required the Company to address. The details relating to such Questions have been disclosed in the overseas regulatory announcements of the Company dated 13 May 2019, 2 September 2019, 29 September 2019 and 10 October 2019.

As the Proposed Issue of A Shares is subject to certain conditions precedent, it may or may not be completed. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the H shares of the Company. Further announcement(s) regarding the details and developments of

the Proposed Issue of A Shares will be made by the Company as and when appropriate. This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Wang Hai Bo

Chairman

As at the date on the publication of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Mr. Wang Hai Bo (Executive Director)

Mr. Su Yong (Executive Director)

Mr. Zhao Da Jun (Executive Director)

Mr. Shen Bo (Non-executive Director)

Ms. Yu Xiao Yang (Non-executive Director)

Mr. Zhou Zhong Hui (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Lam Yiu Kin (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Xu Qing (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Yang Chun Bao (Independent Non-executive Director)

Shanghai, the PRC

27 October 2019

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 10:31:02 UTC
