Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-PRECAUTIONS DURING THE EPIDEMIC IN RELATION TO ATTENDANCE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, THE CLASS MEETING OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES AND THE CLASS MEETING OF HOLDERS OF DOMESTIC SHARES

the relevant proxy form instead of attending the Meetings in person. For more details, please refer to the proxy form for the EGM, the proxy form for the Class Meeting of Holders of H Shares and the proxy form for the Class Meeting of Holders of Domestic Shares of the Company dated 10 January 2020.
The Shareholders may refer to the circular of the Company dated 20 January 2020 and the Meeting Notices for details of the resolutions of the Meetings. If the Shareholders have any questions about the relevant resolution or any inquiries about the Company, or any matters that the Shareholders would like to communicate with the Board through the Meetings, the Shareholders are also welcome to contact the Company in the following ways:
Address: No. 308, Cailun Road, Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park, Pudong New Area, Shanghai (Postal Code: 201210)
Email: ir@fd-zj.com
Tel: (8621) 58953355-1214
Fax: (8621) 58553893
Save as disclosed above, all information in the Meeting Notices remains unchanged.
By Order of the Board
Wang Hai Bo
Chairman
As at the date on the publication of this announcement, the Board comprises:
Mr. Wang Hai Bo (Executive Director)
Mr. Su Yong (Executive Director)
Mr. Zhao Da Jun (Executive Director)
Mr. Shen Bo (Non-executive Director)
Ms. Yu Xiao Yang (Non-executive Director)
Mr. Zhou Zhong Hui (Independent Non-executive Director)
Mr. Lam Yiu Kin (Independent Non-executive Director)
Mr. Xu Qing (Independent Non-executive Director)
Mr. Yang Chun Bao (Independent Non-executive Director)
Shanghai, the PRC
17 February 2020
* For identification purpose only