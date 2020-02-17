Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.    8231   CNE1000000W4

SHANGHAI FUDAN-ZHANGJIANG BIO-PHARMACEUT

(8231)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-PRECAUTIONS DURING THE EPIDEMIC IN RELATION TO ATTENDANCE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, THE CLASS MEETING OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES AND THE CLASS MEETING OF HOLDERS OF DOMESTIC SHARES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 07:07am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

PRECAUTIONS DURING THE EPIDEMIC IN RELATION TO ATTENDANCE OF THE

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, THE CLASS MEETING OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES

AND THE CLASS MEETING OF HOLDERS OF DOMESTIC SHARES

This announcement is made by Shanghai Fudan-ZhangjiangBio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

References are made to the notice of the EGM , the notice of the Class Meeting of Holders of H Shares and the notice of the Class Meeting of Holders of Domestic Shares of the Company dated 10 January 2020 (collectively referred to as the "Meeting Notices") in relation to the EGM, the Class Meeting of Holders of H Shares and the Class Meeting of Holders of Domestic Shares (collectively referred to as the "Meetings") to be held at No. 308, Cailun Road, Zhangjiang Hi-TechPark, Pudong New Area, Shanghai on Monday, 24 February 2020. Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Meeting Notices.

Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, and taking into account the current epidemic prevention and control work and the protection of the life safety and health of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and other participants of the Meetings, the Company will implement a series of epidemic prevention measures at the venue of the Meetings. The Company specially reminds the Shareholders and other participants who will attend the Meetings in person to take personal precautions and abide by the requirements of epidemic prevention and control such as temperature detection and wearing masks.

Furthermore, in order to continuously facilitate the prevention and control of the epidemic, the Company strongly advises that the Shareholders attend and vote at the Meeting by way of non-physical presence. The Shareholders may choose to vote by filling in and submitting the relevant proxy form of the Meetings, and appoint the chairman of the Meetings as a proxy to vote on relevant resolutions as instructed in accordance with

1

the relevant proxy form instead of attending the Meetings in person. For more details, please refer to the proxy form for the EGM, the proxy form for the Class Meeting of Holders of H Shares and the proxy form for the Class Meeting of Holders of Domestic Shares of the Company dated 10 January 2020.

The Shareholders may refer to the circular of the Company dated 20 January 2020 and the Meeting Notices for details of the resolutions of the Meetings. If the Shareholders have any questions about the relevant resolution or any inquiries about the Company, or any matters that the Shareholders would like to communicate with the Board through the Meetings, the Shareholders are also welcome to contact the Company in the following ways:

Address: No. 308, Cailun Road, Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park, Pudong New Area, Shanghai (Postal Code: 201210)

Email: ir@fd-zj.com

Tel: (8621) 58953355-1214

Fax: (8621) 58553893

Save as disclosed above, all information in the Meeting Notices remains unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Wang Hai Bo

Chairman

As at the date on the publication of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Mr. Wang Hai Bo (Executive Director)

Mr. Su Yong (Executive Director)

Mr. Zhao Da Jun (Executive Director)

Mr. Shen Bo (Non-executive Director)

Ms. Yu Xiao Yang (Non-executive Director)

Mr. Zhou Zhong Hui (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Lam Yiu Kin (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Xu Qing (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Yang Chun Bao (Independent Non-executive Director)

Shanghai, the PRC

17 February 2020

* For identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 12:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SHANGHAI FUDAN-ZHANGJIANG
07:07aSHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARMA : Voluntary announcement-precautions during..
PU
2019SHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARMA : Inside information-unaudited consolidated..
PU
2019SHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARMA : Poll results of extraordinary general mee..
PU
2019SHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARMA : Further announcement on suspension of rev..
PU
2019SHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARMA : Announcement on suspension of review by t..
PU
2019SHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARMA : Continuing connected transactions-sales a..
PU
2019SHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARM : Proxy form for extraordinary general meeti..
PU
2019SHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARM : Extraordinary general meeting reply slip
PU
2019SHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARM : Continuing connected transactions-sales an..
PU
2019SHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARM : Announcement on resumption of the review p..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,01%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 3 811 M
Chart SHANGHAI FUDAN-ZHANGJIANG BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI FUDAN-ZHANGJIANG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,59  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Bo Wang Chairman & General Manager
Xi Zhou Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Xue Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Da Jun Zhao Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Qing Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI FUDAN-ZHANGJIANG BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.2.91%545
MERCK KGAA16.14%57 677
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.11.24%13 842
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD15.97%10 876
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-5.65%7 968
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO LTD--.--%4 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group