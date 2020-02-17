Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-PRECAUTIONS DURING THE EPIDEMIC IN RELATION TO ATTENDANCE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, THE CLASS MEETING OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES AND THE CLASS MEETING OF HOLDERS OF DOMESTIC SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

PRECAUTIONS DURING THE EPIDEMIC IN RELATION TO ATTENDANCE OF THE

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, THE CLASS MEETING OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES

AND THE CLASS MEETING OF HOLDERS OF DOMESTIC SHARES

This announcement is made by Shanghai Fudan-ZhangjiangBio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

References are made to the notice of the EGM , the notice of the Class Meeting of Holders of H Shares and the notice of the Class Meeting of Holders of Domestic Shares of the Company dated 10 January 2020 (collectively referred to as the "Meeting Notices") in relation to the EGM, the Class Meeting of Holders of H Shares and the Class Meeting of Holders of Domestic Shares (collectively referred to as the "Meetings") to be held at No. 308, Cailun Road, Zhangjiang Hi-TechPark, Pudong New Area, Shanghai on Monday, 24 February 2020. Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Meeting Notices.

Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, and taking into account the current epidemic prevention and control work and the protection of the life safety and health of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and other participants of the Meetings, the Company will implement a series of epidemic prevention measures at the venue of the Meetings. The Company specially reminds the Shareholders and other participants who will attend the Meetings in person to take personal precautions and abide by the requirements of epidemic prevention and control such as temperature detection and wearing masks.

Furthermore, in order to continuously facilitate the prevention and control of the epidemic, the Company strongly advises that the Shareholders attend and vote at the Meeting by way of non-physical presence. The Shareholders may choose to vote by filling in and submitting the relevant proxy form of the Meetings, and appoint the chairman of the Meetings as a proxy to vote on relevant resolutions as instructed in accordance with