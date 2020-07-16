Shanghai International Airport : June Passenger Volume Continued to Recover

By Yifan Wang



Shanghai International Airport Co. said its passenger throughput volume continued to recover in June, as traveler confidence further improved and as the Chinese government increasingly eased Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The airport's total passenger throughput in June declined 70% from a year earlier. The latest monthly decline narrowed from the trough-level slump of 87% in April.

Domestic passenger throughput only fell 41%, after months of dropping over 50%.

However, international passenger volume remained weak with a 98% throughput decline in June. The airport's international passenger throughput has been falling over 90% for four consecutive months since March.

