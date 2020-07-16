Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Shanghai International Airport Co., Ltd.    600009   CNE000000V89

SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.

(600009)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shanghai International Airport : June Passenger Volume Continued to Recover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 06:38am EDT

By Yifan Wang

Shanghai International Airport Co. said its passenger throughput volume continued to recover in June, as traveler confidence further improved and as the Chinese government increasingly eased Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The airport's total passenger throughput in June declined 70% from a year earlier. The latest monthly decline narrowed from the trough-level slump of 87% in April.

Domestic passenger throughput only fell 41%, after months of dropping over 50%.

However, international passenger volume remained weak with a 98% throughput decline in June. The airport's international passenger throughput has been falling over 90% for four consecutive months since March.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIR
06:38aSHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : June Passenger Volume Continued to Recover
DJ
02/21Shanghai International Airport Expects 2019 Net Profit to Rise 19%
DJ
02/04Hedge funds hold their nerve on China, seek opportunities
RE
2019INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG to bring InterContinental and Holiday Inn hotels t..
AQ
2019SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017NOTICE : PVG implements new baggage rules
PU
2017SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Pudong Airport celebrates Children's Day
PU
2016SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : China Eastern reaches for sky with expanded Wi-..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 930 M 1 133 M 1 133 M
Net income 2020 2 153 M 308 M 308 M
Net cash 2020 10 023 M 1 432 M 1 432 M
P/E ratio 2020 67,2x
Yield 2020 0,58%
Capitalization 140 B 20 072 M 20 049 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 16,4x
Nbr of Employees 8 389
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shanghai International Airport Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 78,38 CNY
Last Close Price 72,80 CNY
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Hong Hu General Manager & Director
Rui Jun Jia Chairman
Shu Jun Shen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bai Jian Shao Chief Engineer
Xu Wang Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-7.56%20 072
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-25.59%24 992
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-8.02%4 752
FRAPORT-48.48%4 118
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-28.49%3 309
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-32.05%3 030
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group