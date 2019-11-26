Shanghai International Shanghai Growth Investment : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 NOVEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL

SHANGHAI GROWTH INVESTMENT LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 770)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 26 NOVEMBER 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting were duly passed by way of poll at the EGM held on 26 November 2019.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Shanghai International Shanghai Growth Investment Limited (the "Company") dated 1 November 2019. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board is pleased to announce that all proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company dated 1 November 2019 were duly passed at the EGM held on 26 November 2019. Voting in respect of all the resolutions were conducted by way of poll.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of Shares in issue was 10,686,000 Shares and the holders of which were entitled to attend and vote on the resolutions at the EGM. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the EGM. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the EGM.