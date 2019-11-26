Log in
Shanghai International Shanghai Growth Investment : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 NOVEMBER 2019

11/26/2019 | 03:33am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL

SHANGHAI GROWTH INVESTMENT LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 770)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 26 NOVEMBER 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting were duly passed by way of poll at the EGM held on 26 November 2019.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Shanghai International Shanghai Growth Investment Limited (the "Company") dated 1 November 2019. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board is pleased to announce that all proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company dated 1 November 2019 were duly passed at the EGM held on 26 November 2019. Voting in respect of all the resolutions were conducted by way of poll.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of Shares in issue was 10,686,000 Shares and the holders of which were entitled to attend and vote on the resolutions at the EGM. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the EGM. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the EGM.

- 1 -

Tricor Secretaries Limited, the share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM. The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the EGM were as follows:

Number of Votes

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

(Approximate %)

For

Against

1.

To approve the proposed amendments to the articles of

5,661,493

0

association of the Company as set out in the Notice of

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

Extraordinary General Meeting.

2.

T o a p p r o v e a n d a d o p t t h e a m e n d e d a n d r e s t a t e d

5,661,493

0

memorandum and articles of association of the Company

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(which consolidates all amendments approved at the EGM)

in substitution for and to the exclusion of the existing

memorandum and articles of association of the Company.

As more than 75% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the above resolutions were duly passed as special resolutions.

By Order of the Board

SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL

SHANGHAI GROWTH INVESTMENT LIMITED

NG Yin Yuet Jenny

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 26 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. WANG Ching and Mr. WU Bin as Executive Directors; Mr. FENG Huang, Mr. LU Xuefang and Mr. NI Jianwei as Non-executive Directors; Dr. HUA Min, Mr. ONG Ka Thai and Mr. YICK Wing Fat Simon as Independent Non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Shanghai International Shanghai Growth Investment Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 08:32:08 UTC
