SHANGHAI JIN JIANG CAPITAL CO LTD    2006

SHANGHAI JIN JIANG CAPITAL CO LTD

(2006)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital : 02/09/2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in S...

0
09/02/2019 | 07:05am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/08/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Date Submitted

Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

2 September 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

02006

Description :

H Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

1,391,500,000

1

1,391,500,000

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

1,391,500,000

1

1,391,500,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Domestic Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

4,174,500,000

1

4,174,500,000

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

4,174,500,000

1

4,174,500,000

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) :

RMB 5,566,000,000

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

Domestic

No of preference

No. of other

H Shares

Shares

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,391,500,000

4,174,500,000

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

0

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,391,500,000

4,174,500,000

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 11:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
share via e-mail
0
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 21 607 M
EBIT 2019 2 038 M
Net income 2019 798 M
Debt 2019 7 581 M
Yield 2019 7,72%
P/E ratio 2019 7,47x
P/E ratio 2020 6,98x
EV / Sales2019 0,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 5 992 M
Chart SHANGHAI JIN JIANG CAPITAL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI JIN JIANG CAPITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,28  CNY
Last Close Price 1,08  CNY
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target 112%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Ju Ma Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Min Liang Yu Chairman
Guo Xing Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Hong Yin Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Jin Qian Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG CAPITAL CO LTD-37.89%838
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC27.10%5 036
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INC13.25%4 953
YINTAI RESOURCES CO LTD--.--%4 573
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-29.40%3 736
PANDOX AB31.24%3 279
