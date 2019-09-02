Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital : 02/09/2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in S...
09/02/2019 | 07:05am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/08/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Date Submitted
Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
2 September 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
02006
Description :
H Shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(RMB )
(RMB )
Balance at close of preceding month
1,391,500,000
1
1,391,500,000
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
1,391,500,000
1
1,391,500,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
Domestic Shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(RMB )
(RMB )
Balance at close of preceding month
4,174,500,000
1
4,174,500,000
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
4,174,500,000
1
4,174,500,000
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(RMB) :
RMB 5,566,000,000
March 2019
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
Domestic
No of preference
No. of other
H Shares
Shares
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
1,391,500,000
4,174,500,000
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
0
0
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
1,391,500,000
4,174,500,000
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.
N/A
shares
(Note 1)
2.
shares
(Note 1)
3.
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1.
N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class
)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
Amount at
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
close of
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1.
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
)
2.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 11:04:04 UTC
Latest news on SHANGHAI JIN JIANG CAPITAL
Sales 2019
21 607 M
EBIT 2019
2 038 M
Net income 2019
798 M
Debt 2019
7 581 M
Yield 2019
7,72%
P/E ratio 2019
7,47x
P/E ratio 2020
6,98x
EV / Sales2019
0,63x
EV / Sales2020
0,54x
Capitalization
5 992 M
Chart SHANGHAI JIN JIANG CAPITAL CO LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI JIN JIANG CAPITAL
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Average target price
2,28 CNY
Last Close Price
1,08 CNY
Spread / Highest target
154%
Spread / Average Target
112%
Spread / Lowest Target
48,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.