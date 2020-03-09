Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital : ANNOUNCEMENT DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION PROVISION OF LOANS AND ENTRUSTED LOANS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited *

上 海 錦 江 資 本 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02006)

ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

PROVISION OF LOANS AND ENTRUSTED LOANS

On 9 March 2020, Finance Company and Kunlun Hotel entered into a Loan Agreement, pursuant to which, Finance Company agreed to provide loans with a principal amount of RMB31,250,000 to Kunlun Hotel.

On the same date, the Company, Finance Company and Kunlun Hotel entered into an Entrusted Loan Agreement, pursuant to which, the Company agreed to entrust Finance Company to provide loans with a principal amount of RMB87,500,000 to Kunlun Hotel.

Since May 2019, Finance Company and Kunlun Hotel have successively entered into Previous Loan Agreements, and the transaction under each individual Previous Loan Agreement does not constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company. However, in accordance with Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules, transactions contemplated under the Previous Loan Agreements, the Loan Agreement and the Entrusted Loan Agreement shall be aggregated. When aggregated, the highest applicable percentage ratio of the transactions contemplated under the Previous Loan Agreements, the Loan Agreement and the Entrusted Loan Agreement exceeds 5% but is less than 25%. Accordingly, transactions contemplated under the Previous Loan Agreements, the Loan Agreement and the Entrusted Loan Agreement (when aggregated) are subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.