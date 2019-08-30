Log in
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG CAPITAL CO LTD

(2006)
Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital : ANNOUNCEMENT INSIDE INFORMATION RESULTS OF SUBSIDIARIES

08/30/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited *

上 海 錦 江 資 本 股 份 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as 上海錦江國際酒店（集團）股份有限公司 (Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels

(Group) Company Limited))

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02006)

ANNOUNCEMENT

INSIDE INFORMATION

RESULTS OF SUBSIDIARIES

This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Company Limited (formerly known as 上海錦江 國際酒店發展股份有限公司 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Company Limited) (''Jin Jiang Hotels'', Shanghai Stock Exchange Stock Code: 600754/900934), a subsidiary of Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited (the ''Company'') in which the Company holds a 50.32% interest, and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Industrial Investment Company Limited (''Jin Jiang Investment'', Shanghai Stock Exchange Stock Code: 600650/900914), a subsidiary in which the Company holds

a 39.26% interest, have published their unaudited 2019 interim reports on 30 August 2019, respectively, the main contents of which are cited as follows:

I.

JIN JIANG HOTELS

Unit: Yuan

Currency: RMB

Increase/decrease for

For the

For the same

the reporting period

reporting period

period of last year

as compared to the

(January to June

(January to June

same period last year

Major accounting data

2019)

2018)

(%)

Operating revenue

7,142,862,045.08

6,939,349,148.33

2.93

Net profit attributable to shareholders of

Jin Jiang Hotels

567,728,824.01

503,408,830.91

12.78

Net profit attributable to shareholders of

Jin Jiang Hotels after deducting non-

recurring profit/loss

358,141,802.35

315,587,159.32

13.48

Net cash flow generated from operating

activities

649,190,259.58

1,541,924,325.84

-57.90

Increase/decrease as

at the end of the

reporting period as

As at the end of the

As at the end of

compared to

reporting period

last year

the end of

(30 June 2019)

(31 December 2018)

last year (%)

Net assets attributable to shareholders of

Jin Jiang Hotels

12,722,285,017.55

12,621,560,058.91

0.80

Total assets

38,726,104,581.90

40,132,501,034.56

-3.50

Increase/decrease for

For the

For the same

the reporting period

reporting period

period of last year

as compared to the

(January to June

(January to June

same period last year

Major financial indicators

2019)

2018)

(%)

Basic earnings per share (Yuan/share)

0.5927

0.5255

12.78

Diluted earnings per share (Yuan/share)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Basic earnings per share after deducting

non-recurring profit/loss (Yuan/share)

0.3739

0.3294

13.48

Weighted average return on

Increased by 0.36

net assets (%)

4.39

4.03

percentage point

Weighted average return on net assets

after deducting non-recurring

Increased by 0.24

profit/loss (%)

2.77

2.53

percentage point

Note: Investors are reminded that the above figures are extracted from the unaudited 2019 interim report of Jin Jiang Hotels, a subsidiary of the Company, rather than the 2019 interim report of the Company.

II. JIN JIANG INVESTMENT

Unit: Yuan

Currency: RMB

Increase/decrease for

For the

For the same

the reporting period

reporting period

period of last year

as compared to the

(January to June

(January to June

same period last year

Major accounting data

2019)

2018)

(%)

Operating revenue

1,193,937,728.91

1,138,448,274.21

4.87

Net profit attributable to shareholders of

Jin Jiang Investment

162,195,072.01

162,036,048.62

0.10

Net profit attributable to shareholders of

Jin Jiang Investment after deducting

non-recurring profit/loss

140,002,599.93

131,117,018.33

6.78

Net cash flow generated from operating

activities

124,229,376.32

29,754,688.37

317.51

Increase/decrease as

at the end of the

reporting period as

As at the end of the

As at the end of

compared to

reporting period

last year

the end of

(30 June 2019)

(31 December 2018)

last year (%)

Net assets attributable to shareholders of

Jin Jiang Investment

3,392,837,819.43

3,242,861,495.54

4.62

Total assets

4,726,712,845.39

4,510,811,930.06

4.79

Increase/decrease for

For the

For the same

the reporting period

reporting period

period of last year

as compared to the

(January to June

(January to June

same period last year

Major financial indicators

2019)

2018)

(%)

Basic earnings per share (Yuan/share)

0.294

0.294

0.00

Diluted earnings per share (Yuan/share)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Basic earnings per share after deducting

non-recurring profit/loss (Yuan/share)

0.254

0.238

6.72

Weighted average return on

Decreased by 0.05

net assets (%)

4.82

4.87

percentage point

Weighted average return on net assets

after deducting non-recurring

Increased by 0.22

profit/loss (%)

4.16

3.94

percentage point

Note: Investors are reminded that the above figures are extracted from the unaudited 2019 interim report of Jin Jiang Investment, a subsidiary of the Company, rather than the 2019 interim report of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited*

Zhang Jue

Joint Company Secretary

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yu Minliang, Ms. Guo Lijuan, Mr. Chen Liming, Mr. Ma Mingju, Ms. Zhou Wei and Mr. Sun Yu; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ji Gang, Dr. Rui Mingjie and Mr. Shen Liqiang.

  • The Company is registered as a non-Hong Kong company as defined in the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) under its Chinese name and the English name ''Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited''.

Managers
NameTitle
Ming Ju Ma Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Min Liang Yu Chairman
Guo Xing Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Hong Yin Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Jin Qian Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG CAPITAL CO LTD-38.42%830
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC26.78%5 038
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INC12.78%4 933
YINTAI RESOURCES CO LTD--.--%4 645
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-30.00%3 700
PANDOX AB31.24%3 302
