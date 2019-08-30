Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital : ANNOUNCEMENT INSIDE INFORMATION RESULTS OF SUBSIDIARIES
Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited *
上 海 錦 江 資 本 股 份 有 限 公 司
(formerly known as 上海錦江國際酒店（集團）股份有限公司 (Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels
(Group) Company Limited))
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02006)
ANNOUNCEMENT
INSIDE INFORMATION
RESULTS OF SUBSIDIARIES
This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Company Limited (formerly known as 上海錦江 國際酒店發展股份有限公司 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Company Limited) (''Jin Jiang Hotels'', Shanghai Stock Exchange Stock Code: 600754/900934), a subsidiary of Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited (the ''Company'') in which the Company holds a 50.32% interest, and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Industrial Investment Company Limited (''Jin Jiang Investment'', Shanghai Stock Exchange Stock Code: 600650/900914), a subsidiary in which the Company holds
a 39.26% interest, have published their unaudited 2019 interim reports on 30 August 2019, respectively, the main contents of which are cited as follows:
I.
JIN JIANG HOTELS
Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB
Increase/decrease for
For the
For the same
the reporting period
reporting period
period of last year
as compared to the
(January to June
(January to June
same period last year
Major accounting data
2019)
2018)
(%)
Operating revenue
7,142,862,045.08
6,939,349,148.33
2.93
Net profit attributable to shareholders of
Jin Jiang Hotels
567,728,824.01
503,408,830.91
12.78
Net profit attributable to shareholders of
Jin Jiang Hotels after deducting non-
recurring profit/loss
358,141,802.35
315,587,159.32
13.48
Net cash flow generated from operating
activities
649,190,259.58
1,541,924,325.84
-57.90
Increase/decrease as
at the end of the
reporting period as
As at the end of the
As at the end of
compared to
reporting period
last year
the end of
(30 June 2019)
(31 December 2018)
last year (%)
Net assets attributable to shareholders of
Jin Jiang Hotels
12,722,285,017.55
12,621,560,058.91
0.80
Total assets
38,726,104,581.90
40,132,501,034.56
-3.50
Increase/decrease for
For the
For the same
the reporting period
reporting period
period of last year
as compared to the
(January to June
(January to June
same period last year
Major financial indicators
2019)
2018)
(%)
Basic earnings per share (Yuan/share)
0.5927
0.5255
12.78
Diluted earnings per share (Yuan/share)
N/A
N/A
N/A
Basic earnings per share after deducting
non-recurring profit/loss (Yuan/share)
0.3739
0.3294
13.48
Weighted average return on
Increased by 0.36
net assets (%)
4.39
4.03
percentage point
Weighted average return on net assets
after deducting non-recurring
Increased by 0.24
profit/loss (%)
2.77
2.53
percentage point
Note: Investors are reminded that the above figures are extracted from the unaudited 2019 interim report of Jin Jiang Hotels, a subsidiary of the Company, rather than the 2019 interim report of the Company.
II. JIN JIANG INVESTMENT
Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB
Increase/decrease for
For the
For the same
the reporting period
reporting period
period of last year
as compared to the
(January to June
(January to June
same period last year
Major accounting data
2019)
2018)
(%)
Operating revenue
1,193,937,728.91
1,138,448,274.21
4.87
Net profit attributable to shareholders of
Jin Jiang Investment
162,195,072.01
162,036,048.62
0.10
Net profit attributable to shareholders of
Jin Jiang Investment after deducting
non-recurring profit/loss
140,002,599.93
131,117,018.33
6.78
Net cash flow generated from operating
activities
124,229,376.32
29,754,688.37
317.51
Increase/decrease as
at the end of the
reporting period as
As at the end of the
As at the end of
compared to
reporting period
last year
the end of
(30 June 2019)
(31 December 2018)
last year (%)
Net assets attributable to shareholders of
Jin Jiang Investment
3,392,837,819.43
3,242,861,495.54
4.62
Total assets
4,726,712,845.39
4,510,811,930.06
4.79
Increase/decrease for
For the
For the same
the reporting period
reporting period
period of last year
as compared to the
(January to June
(January to June
same period last year
Major financial indicators
2019)
2018)
(%)
Basic earnings per share (Yuan/share)
0.294
0.294
0.00
Diluted earnings per share (Yuan/share)
N/A
N/A
N/A
Basic earnings per share after deducting
non-recurring profit/loss (Yuan/share)
0.254
0.238
6.72
Weighted average return on
Decreased by 0.05
net assets (%)
4.82
4.87
percentage point
Weighted average return on net assets
after deducting non-recurring
Increased by 0.22
profit/loss (%)
4.16
3.94
percentage point
Note: Investors are reminded that the above figures are extracted from the unaudited 2019 interim report of Jin Jiang Investment, a subsidiary of the Company, rather than the 2019 interim report of the Company.
