Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital : RIGHTS OVER EXCLUDED HOTEL BUSINESSES AND NEW UNION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited *

上 海 錦 江 資 本 股 份 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as 上海錦江國際酒店（集團）股份有限公司 (Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels

(Group) Company Limited))

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02006)

RIGHTS OVER EXCLUDED HOTEL BUSINESSES AND NEW UNION

The Board is pleased to announce that, in accordance with the arrangements disclosed in the Prospectus, the INEDs held a meeting to consider whether to exercise the relevant Rights over the Excluded Hotel Businesses and New Union under the Deed of Non-Competition granted to the Company by Jin Jiang International.

The INEDs present at the meeting decided not to exercise the relevant Rights over the Excluded Hotel Businesses and New Union under the Deed of Non-Competition granted to the Company by Jin Jiang International at this stage.

In accordance with the arrangements disclosed in the Prospectus, the INEDs held the third independent board committee meeting for 2019 to review the proposal in respect of the latest situation of the Excluded Hotel Businesses and New Union as at the end of the second quarter of 2019 and the financial statements of the relevant Excluded Hotel Businesses and New Union, and to consider whether to exercise the relevant Rights over the Excluded Hotel Businesses and New Union under the Deed of Non-Competition granted to the Company by Jin Jiang International.