Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Shanghai Jin Jiang Int Htl Grp Co., Ltd.    2006   CNE1000003Z1

SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INT HTL GRP CO., LTD.

(2006)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Accor CEO says Jin Jiang board member would be complicated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 07:23am EDT
The logos of AccorHotels group is pictured during a news conference at the Pullman Bangkok King Power hotel, in Bangkok

PARIS (Reuters) - The chief executive of Accor said it would be complicated for the French hotels group if Chinese shareholder and fellow hotel operator Shanghai Jin Jiang Hotels sought a board seat.

CEO Sebastien Bazin told French weekend newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that the Chinese group had not so far requested a board seat at Accor, whose portfolio include Raffles, Sofitel and Pullman hotels.

"If they did, that would bring a direct competitor in many countries and brands to the board. That seems complicated to me," Bazin said.

The Chinese group is Accor's biggest shareholder with a nearly 12 percent stake and voting rights of nearly 18 percent, according to a regulatory filing last October.

Bazin said that it was neither a "dream nor a nightmare" to have Jin Jiang as its biggest shareholder and that the two groups met every three months.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCOR 1.52% 38.02 Real-time Quote.2.45%
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INT HTL GRP CO., LTD. 2.94% 2.1 End-of-day quote.10.53%
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT. 7.25% 25.59 End-of-day quote.20.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INT HTL
07:23aAccor CEO says Jin Jiang board member would be complicated
RE
01/02SHANGHAI JIN JIANG HTL : 02/01/2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements..
PU
2018SHANGHAI JIN JIANG HTL : 21/12/2018 announcement connected transaction disposal ..
PU
2018SHANGHAI JIN JIANG HTL : 13/12/2018 reply slip
PU
2018SHANGHAI JIN JIANG HTL : 13/12/2018 Reply Form
PU
2018SHANGHAI JIN JIANG HTL : 13/12/2018 Form of Proxy for the extraordinary general ..
PU
2018SHANGHAI JIN JIANG HTL : 13/12/2018 notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
2018SHANGHAI JIN JIANG HTL : 03/12/2018 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements..
PU
2018SHANGHAI JIN JIANG HTL : 23/11/2018 List of Directors and their Role and Functio..
PU
2018SHANGHAI JIN JIANG HTL : 23/11/2018 announcement connected transaction acquisiti..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 20 780 M
EBIT 2018 2 148 M
Net income 2018 782 M
Debt 2018 9 703 M
Yield 2018 4,58%
P/E ratio 2018 12,80
P/E ratio 2019 11,56
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 10 008 M
Chart SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INT HTL GRP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Jin Jiang Int Htl Grp Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INT HTL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,63  CNY
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Ju Ma Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Min Liang Yu Chairman
Guo Xing Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Hong Yin Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Jin Qian Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INT HTL GRP CO., LTD.10.53%1 491
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-3.97%5 088
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INC12.94%5 016
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC8.73%4 332
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC17.16%3 418
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT.20.14%3 395
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.