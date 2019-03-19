Shanghai Jin Jiang Htl : 19/03/2019 NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited* 上 海 錦 江 國 際 酒 店（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02006)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 29 March 2019 at which the Board will, among other matters, consider and approve the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and consider the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited*

Zhang Jue

Joint Company Secretary

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China, 19 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yu Minliang, Ms. Guo Lijuan, Mr. Chen Liming, Mr. Zhang Qian and Mr. Ma Mingju; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ji Gang, Dr. Rui Mingjie, Dr. Tu Qiyu, Dr. Xu Jianxin, Mr. Xie Hongbing and Dr. He Jianmin.

*

The Company is registered as a non-Hong Kong company as defined in the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) under its Chinese name and the English name ''Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited''.