SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INT HTL GRP CO., LTD.

(2006)
My previous session
Shanghai Jin Jiang Htl : 19/03/2019 NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

03/19/2019 | 06:20am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02006)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 29 March 2019 at which the Board will, among other matters, consider and approve the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and consider the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited*

Zhang Jue

Joint Company Secretary

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China, 19 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yu Minliang, Ms. Guo Lijuan, Mr. Chen Liming, Mr. Zhang Qian and Mr. Ma Mingju; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ji Gang, Dr. Rui Mingjie, Dr. Tu Qiyu, Dr. Xu Jianxin, Mr. Xie Hongbing and Dr. He Jianmin.

*

The Company is registered as a non-Hong Kong company as defined in the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) under its Chinese name and the English name ''Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited''.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 10:19:03 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 20 780 M
EBIT 2018 2 148 M
Net income 2018 782 M
Debt 2018 9 703 M
Yield 2018 4,42%
P/E ratio 2018 13,29
P/E ratio 2019 12,00
EV / Sales 2018 0,97x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 10 376 M
Chart SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INT HTL GRP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Jin Jiang Int Htl Grp Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INT HTL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,63  CNY
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Ju Ma Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Min Liang Yu Chairman
Guo Xing Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Hong Yin Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Jin Qian Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INT HTL GRP CO., LTD.14.74%1 545
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-3.97%5 088
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INC12.94%5 016
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC8.75%4 332
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC17.16%3 418
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT.20.14%3 395
