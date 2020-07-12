Log in
Junshi Biosciences Announces Approval of "B" Marker Removal from Company's Stock Name by HKEX

07/12/2020 | 08:21am EDT

SHANGHAI, China, July 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877), a leading innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies, announced today that following its application to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX) pursuant to Rule 18A.12 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on HKEX (Listing Rules), HKEX has granted approval for the dis-application of Rules 18A.09 to 18A.11 of the Listing Rules. Junshi Biosciences originally listed on the HKEX on December 24, 2018 under Chapter 18 A (the biotech chapter) of the Listing Rules. It now satisfies and even well surpasses the revenue and market capitalization requirements for the dis-application.

As a result of the approval by the HKEX, the “B” marker will no longer be affixed to the Company’s stock name in the HKEX.

About Junshi Biosciences

Established in 2012, Junshi Biosciences is committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class drugs through original innovation and becoming a pioneer in the area of translational medicine to provide patients with effective and affordable treatment options. On December 24, 2018, Junshi Biosciences was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong with the stock code: 1877.HK. The Company has established a diversified R&D pipeline comprising 21 drug candidates with therapeutic areas covering cancer, metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases, and neurologic diseases. Product types include monoclonal antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody drug conjugates, and small molecule drugs. With a combined 33,000L fermentation capacity in two GMP facilities at Shanghai and Wujiang, Junshi has established the manufacturing infrastructure to support commercialization and provide our partners and patients with high-quality products through a global supply chain network. For more information, please visit: http://junshipharma.com/en/Index.html

Contact Information

IR Team:
info@junshipharma.com  
+ 86 021-2250 0300

Solebury Trout
Bob Ai
bai@soleburytrout.com
+1 646-389-6658

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 372 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2020 -627 M -89,5 M -89,5 M
Net cash 2020 1 422 M 203 M 203 M
P/E ratio 2020 -66,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41 977 M 5 999 M 5 998 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 29,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 372
Free-Float 18,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 41,50 CNY
Last Close Price 53,22 CNY
Spread / Highest target -10,8%
Spread / Average Target -22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ning Li General Manager & Executive Director
Jun Xiong Chairman
Yu Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lu Yuan Chief Financial Officer
Hui Feng Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD.120.79%5 999
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.32%375 087
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.75%300 427
MERCK & CO., INC.-15.64%193 674
NOVARTIS AG-10.77%192 177
PFIZER, INC.-13.65%187 920
