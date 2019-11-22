Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd    1877   CNE100003FF7

SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO LTD

(1877)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences : CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS OF H SHARES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 03:37am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD.*

上 海 君 實 生 物 醫 藥 科 技 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1877)

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS OF H SHARES

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* (上海君實生物醫 藥科技股份有限公司) (the "Company") announces that the register of members of H Shares ("H Shares") of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 7 December 2019 to Monday, 6 January

2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of H Shares of the Company will be registered, in order to determine the entitlements of the holders of the H Shares to attend and vote at the forthcoming extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") to be held on Monday, 6 January 2020. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfers of H Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms must be lodged with the Company's H Share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 December 2019, being the last share registration date.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.*

Mr. Xiong Jun

Chairman

Shanghai, PRC, 22 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Xiong Jun, Dr. Li Ning, Dr. Feng Hui, Mr. Zhang Zhuobing, Dr. Wu Hai and Dr. Yao Sheng as executive Directors; Mr. Tang Yi, Mr. Li Cong, Mr. Yi Qingqing and Mr. Lin Lijun as non-executive Directors; and Dr. Chen Lieping, Dr. He Jia, Mr. Chen Xinjun, Mr. Qian Zhi and Dr. Roy Steven Herbst as independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 08:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCE
03:37aSHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Closure of register of members of h shares
PU
11/21SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Letter to non-registered holders - notification le..
PU
11/21SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Letter to registered holders - notification letter..
PU
11/21SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Reply slip for the 2020 first extraordinary genera..
PU
11/21SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Form of proxy for the 2020 first extraordinary gen..
PU
11/21SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Voluntary announcement - proposed application for ..
PU
11/21SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Notice of the 2020 first extraordinary general mee..
PU
11/21SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Change in chairman of nomination committee
PU
11/21SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
11/21SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Amendments to the articles of association
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 682 M
EBIT 2019 -822 M
Net income 2019 -749 M
Finance 2019 1 590 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -22,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -24,9x
EV / Sales2019 24,5x
EV / Sales2020 17,5x
Capitalization 18 324 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,72  CNY
Last Close Price 23,37  CNY
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ning Li General Manager & Executive Director
Jun Xiong Chairman
Yu Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lu Yuan Chief Financial Officer
Hui Feng Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO LTD2 607
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.34%359 093
ROCHE HOLDING AG24.03%260 775
MERCK AND COMPANY11.60%217 580
PFIZER-13.54%208 858
NOVARTIS20.08%204 460
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group