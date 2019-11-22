Shanghai Junshi Biosciences : CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS OF H SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD.*

上 海 君 實 生 物 醫 藥 科 技 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1877)

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS OF H SHARES

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* (上海君實生物醫 藥科技股份有限公司) (the "Company") announces that the register of members of H Shares ("H Shares") of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 7 December 2019 to Monday, 6 January

2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of H Shares of the Company will be registered, in order to determine the entitlements of the holders of the H Shares to attend and vote at the forthcoming extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") to be held on Monday, 6 January 2020. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfers of H Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms must be lodged with the Company's H Share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 December 2019, being the last share registration date.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.*

Mr. Xiong Jun

Chairman

Shanghai, PRC, 22 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Xiong Jun, Dr. Li Ning, Dr. Feng Hui, Mr. Zhang Zhuobing, Dr. Wu Hai and Dr. Yao Sheng as executive Directors; Mr. Tang Yi, Mr. Li Cong, Mr. Yi Qingqing and Mr. Lin Lijun as non-executive Directors; and Dr. Chen Lieping, Dr. He Jia, Mr. Chen Xinjun, Mr. Qian Zhi and Dr. Roy Steven Herbst as independent non-executive Directors.