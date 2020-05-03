Log in
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences : Eli Lilly Ink Covid-19 Deal

05/03/2020 | 08:44pm EDT

By Yi Wei Wong

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. has entered a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly & Co. to develop and commercialize products related to Covid-19 antibodies.

Under the agreement, Shanghai Junshi will grant Eli Lilly an exclusive license to make and sell Junshi products outside of the greater China region, which includes Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, the Chinese company said Monday.

Eli Lilly will pay Shanghai Junshi an upfront fee of $10 million. Upon achieving certain milestone events, Eli Lilly will also pay Shanghai Junshi up to $245 million and double-digit royalties on net sales of the product.

Both companies aim to initiate clinical studies in the United States in the second quarter.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY -0.65% 153.63 Delayed Quote.16.89%
SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD. -2.22% 37.4 End-of-day quote.-2.35%
