Shanghai Junshi Biosciences : Eli Lilly Ink Covid-19 Deal

By Yi Wei Wong



Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. has entered a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly & Co. to develop and commercialize products related to Covid-19 antibodies.

Under the agreement, Shanghai Junshi will grant Eli Lilly an exclusive license to make and sell Junshi products outside of the greater China region, which includes Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, the Chinese company said Monday.

Eli Lilly will pay Shanghai Junshi an upfront fee of $10 million. Upon achieving certain milestone events, Eli Lilly will also pay Shanghai Junshi up to $245 million and double-digit royalties on net sales of the product.

Both companies aim to initiate clinical studies in the United States in the second quarter.

