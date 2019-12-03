Shanghai Junshi Biosciences : LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS - NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM

SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD.*
上海君實生物醫藥科技股份有限公司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）
(Stock code: 1877)
（股份代號 ： 1877）
NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函
3 December 2019
Dear non-registered holder (Note),
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* (the "Company")
Notice of Publication of Circular dated 3 December 2019 containing Notice of the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting ("Current Corporate Communication")
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the websites of the Company (www.junshipharma.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk).
If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete and sign the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the H share registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the H Share Registrar is Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed and signed Request Form to 1877-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the websites of the Company (www.junshipharma.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk).
Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please contact the H Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.
Yours faithfully
By order of the Board
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.*
Mr. Xiong Jun
Chairman
Note: This letter is addressed to non-registered holders ("non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.
* For identification purposes only.
各位非登記持有人（附註）：
上海君實生物醫藥科技股份有限公司（「本公司」）
載有2020年第一次臨時股東大會通告日期為2019年12月3日的通函（「是次公司通訊」）之發佈通知
本公司的是次公司通訊之英文及中文版本已上載於本公司網站(www.junshipharma.com)及香港聯合交易所有限公司網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)。
倘 閣下欲收取是次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥及簽署在本函背面的申請表格，並使用申請表格底部之郵寄標籤寄回本公司 之H股股份過戶登記處卓佳證券登記有限公司（「H股股份過戶登記處」）（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的 郵票）。H股股份過戶登記處地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。 閣下亦可把已填妥及簽署之申請表格的掃描副本 電郵至1877-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。申請表格亦可於本公司網站(www.junshipharma.com)及香港聯合交易所有限公司網站
(www.hkexnews.hk)下載。
倘 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內，即星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午5時正致電
2980 1333向H股股份過戶登記處查詢。
承董事會命
上海君實生物醫藥科技股份有限公司
主席
熊俊先生
謹啟
2019年12月3日
附註： 此函件乃向非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指其股份存放於中央結算及交收系統（中央結算系統）的人士或公司，透過香港中央結 算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊）發出。倘 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則毋須理會本函及 背面的申請表格。
Shareholder's information (Full name and address) 股東資料（全名及地址）
REQUEST FORM 申請表格
To: Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* (the "Company")
致： 上海君實生物醫藥科技股份有限公司（「本公司」）
(Stock Code: 1877)
（股份代號：1877）
c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited
經卓佳證券登記有限公司
Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓
I/We would like to receive the current and all future Corporate Communications# of the Company ("Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below:
本人╱我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之是次及所有日後公司通訊#（「公司通訊」）：
(Please mark a "✓" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)
（請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「✓」號）
to receive the printed English version of the current and all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取是次及所有日後公司通訊的英文印刷本；或
to receive the printed Chinese version of the current and all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取是次及所有日後公司通訊的中文印刷本；或
to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of the current and all future Corporate Communications. 同時收取是次及所有日後公司通訊的英文及中文印刷本。
Non-registered shareholder's full name 非登記股東全名：
Signature 簽名：
(Please use BLOCK LETTERS 請用正楷填寫）
Address 地址：
Contact telephone number 聯絡電話號碼：
Date 日期：
Notes 附註：
Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders of H shares ("Non-registered holder of H shares" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and
Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications).
此函件乃向非登記H股股東（「非登記H股股東」指其股份存放於中央結算及交收系統（中央結算系統）的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到 公司通訊）發出。
Any form with more than one box marked (✓), with no box marked (✓), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如選擇在超過一個空格內劃上「✓」號、或並無在任何空格內劃上「✓」號、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
The above instruction will apply to the current and all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited to the
contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.
上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之是次及所有日後公司通訊，直至 閣下經卓佳證券登記有限公司通知本公司另作安排或 閣下於任何時候停止持有本公司的股份。
For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。
Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities, including but not limited to: (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip.
公司通訊指由本公司發出或將予發出以供本公司任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告及財務摘要報告（如適
用）；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告（如適用）；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；(f)代表委任表格；及(g)回執。
* For identification purpose only * 僅供識別之用
