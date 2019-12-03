Shanghai Junshi Biosciences : LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS - NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM

SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD.*

上海君實生物醫藥科技股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock code: 1877)

（股份代號 ： 1877）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

3 December 2019

Dear non-registered holder (Note),

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Circular dated 3 December 2019 containing Notice of the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the websites of the Company (www.junshipharma.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk).

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete and sign the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the H share registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the H Share Registrar is Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed and signed Request Form to 1877-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the websites of the Company (www.junshipharma.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk).

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please contact the H Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully

By order of the Board

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.*

Mr. Xiong Jun

Chairman

Note: This letter is addressed to non-registered holders ("non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

* For identification purposes only.

各位非登記持有人（附註）：

上海君實生物醫藥科技股份有限公司（「本公司」）

載有2020年第一次臨時股東大會通告日期為2019年12月3日的通函（「是次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司的是次公司通訊之英文及中文版本已上載於本公司網站(www.junshipharma.com)及香港聯合交易所有限公司網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)。

倘 閣下欲收取是次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥及簽署在本函背面的申請表格，並使用申請表格底部之郵寄標籤寄回本公司 之H股股份過戶登記處卓佳證券登記有限公司（「H股股份過戶登記處」）（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的 郵票）。H股股份過戶登記處地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。 閣下亦可把已填妥及簽署之申請表格的掃描副本 電郵至1877-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。申請表格亦可於本公司網站(www.junshipharma.com)及香港聯合交易所有限公司網站

(www.hkexnews.hk)下載。

倘 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內，即星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午5時正致電

2980 1333 向 H 股股份過戶登記處查詢。

承董事會命

上海君實生物醫藥科技股份有限公司

主席

熊俊先生

謹啟

2019年12月3日

附註： 此函件乃向非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指其股份存放於中央結算及交收系統（中央結算系統）的人士或公司，透過香港中央結 算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊）發出。倘 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則毋須理會本函及 背面的申請表格。