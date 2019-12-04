Shanghai Junshi Biosciences : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD.*
上 海 君 實 生 物 醫 藥 科 技 股 份 有 限 公 司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1877)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
Reference is made to the Announcement on the Resolution of the Seventeenth Meeting of the Second Session of the Board of Directors of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* dated 4 December 2019 published by Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* on the website of the National Equities Exchange and Quotations. The following is a translation of the official announcement solely for the purpose of providing information. Should there be any discrepancies, the Chinese version will prevail.
By Order of the Board
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.*
Mr. Xiong Jun
Chairman
Shanghai, the PRC, 4 December 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Xiong Jun, Dr. Li Ning, Dr. Feng Hui, Mr. Zhang Zhuobing, Dr. Wu Hai and Dr. Yao Sheng as executive directors; Mr. Tang Yi, Mr. Li Cong, Mr. Yi Qingqing and Mr. Lin Lijun as non-executive directors; and Dr. Chen Lieping, Dr. He Jia, Mr. Chen Xinjun, Mr. Qian Zhi and Dr. Roy Steven Herbst as independent non-executive directors.
Announcement No.: 2019-161
Stock Code: 833330
Stock Short Name: Junshi Bio-B
Chief Agency Broker: CICC
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* Announcement on the Resolution of the Seventeenth Meeting of the Second Session of the Board of Directors
The Company and all members of the board of directors warrant that the contents of the announcement are true, accurate and complete and that there is no false and misleading statement or material omission herein, and are severally and jointly responsible for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents herein.
Convening and Attendance of the Meeting
Convening of the Meeting
Date of the meeting: 4 December 2019
Venue of the meeting: The Company's conference room
Mode of the meeting: A combination of on-site and online meeting
Time and method of dispatching board meeting notice: 29 November 2019, by
post
Chairperson of the meeting: Mr. Xiong Jun, the Chairman of the board of directors
Compliance statement of the convening of the meeting:
The procedures for convening and holding of the meeting, and consideration of
the resolution of the meeting complied with the laws and regulations such as the
Company Law of the People's Republic of China and relevant requirements under the
Articles of Association of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.*, and the resolution
made therein was legally valid.
Attendance of the Meeting
15 directors were eligible for attending the meeting, and 15 directors attended the
meeting in person or by proxy.
Consideration of the Resolution
Resolution on the Formulation of the Management System for Information Disclosure Deferral and Exemption was considered and approved
1. Details of the resolution:
It was agreed that the "Management System for Information Disclosure Deferral and Exemption of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.*" formulated by the Company in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, and based on its corporate governance system and actual conditions, will take effect on the date of consideration and approval by the board of directors of the Company. For the special requirements on listed companies, they will be implemented after the Company's completion of the initial public offering of RMB ordinary shares (A shares) and its listing on the STAR Market.
Voting results: for: 15; against: 0; abstain: 0.
-
No abstention was recorded for the resolution.
4. Submission to the general meeting:
It was not necessary to submit the resolution to the general meeting for consideration and approval.
Documents Available for Inspection
The Resolution of the Seventeenth Meeting of the Second Session of the Board of Directors of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.*
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.*
Board of Directors
4 December 2019
