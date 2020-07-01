Log in
Shanghai Junshi Seeking to Raise About CNY4.84 Billion in A-Share Issuance

07/01/2020 | 07:20am EDT

By Ben Otto

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. is seeking to raise about 4.84 billion Chinese yuan ($685.0 million) in an issuance of A-shares in China.

Hong Kong-listed Shanghai Junshi, a developer of biopharmaceutical drugs, said in a stock-exchange filing Wednesday that it will offer 87.1 million shares at CNY55.50 apiece.

The A-shares will trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Star board, a venue created for China's homegrown tech companies.

Shanghai Junshi's shares in Hong Kong have more than doubled in the year to date.

The company has recently been working with Eli Lilly & Co. on an antibody treament designed to fight Covid-19, and with Merck KGaA on a treatment for head and neck cancer patients in China.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCK KGAA -0.68% 102.6 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD. -1.93% 55.85 End-of-day quote.109.18%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 7.06746 Delayed Quote.1.64%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 372 M 194 M 194 M
Net income 2020 -627 M -88,7 M -88,7 M
Net cash 2020 1 422 M 201 M 201 M
P/E ratio 2020 -63,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39 922 M 5 651 M 5 654 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 28,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 372
Free-Float 18,6%
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 41,50 CNY
Last Close Price 50,91 CNY
Spread / Highest target -6,81%
Spread / Average Target -18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ning Li General Manager & Executive Director
Jun Xiong Chairman
Yu Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lu Yuan Chief Financial Officer
Hui Feng Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD.109.18%5 651
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.59%370 503
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.57%294 833
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.98%195 189
NOVARTIS AG-10.32%191 738
PFIZER, INC.-16.54%181 643
