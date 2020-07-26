Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY 0 07/26/2020 | 06:16am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. 新 疆 拉 夏 貝 爾 服 飾 股 份 有 限 公 司 Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.* (formerly known as "Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. （上海拉夏貝爾服飾股份有限公司）") (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock code: 06116) SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY Reference is made to the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") of Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") published on 30 June 2020. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report. AUDIT QUALIFICATIONS As disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report, E&Y Hua Ming, the auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 ("FY 2019"), issued qualified opinion (the "Qualified Opinion") on the Company's FY2019 financial statements as it was unable to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence (i) to determine whether using the going concern assumption to prepare the financial statements of Naf Naf SAS is appropriate, and to determine the amount of adjustments to be made to the relevant assets and liabilities of Naf Naf SAS; (ii) to determine the amount of adjustment to be made to the relevant assets and liabilities of Naf Naf SAS, which was consolidated into the Group's consolidated financial statements; and (iii) to ascertain whether the Group has completely recorded the guarantee or liability provided to Naf Naf SAS, as described in the paragraph headed "Basis for Qualified Opinion" of the independent auditor's report contained in the 2019 Annual Report. The Board would like to provide further information in relation to the Qualified Opinion as stated below: 1 Information relating to Naf Naf SAS Reference is also made to the announcements of the Company dated 18 May 2020 and 24 June 2020. As disclosed in these announcements, the Company was notified on 16 May 2020 that the French local court ruled on 15 May 2020 (French time) to initiate rehabilitation proceedings (the "Rehabilitation Proceedings") against Naf Naf SAS. Upon initiation of the Rehabilitation Proceedings, an administrator has been appointed to assist with all or part of Naf Naf SAS's business operations. Subsequently, on 19 June 2020 (French time), the French local court ruled that Naf Naf SAS formally entered compulsory liquidation (the "Compulsory Liquidation"), and that upon consideration of offers for acquisition of Naf Naf SAS's assets in the public market, part of Naf Naf SAS's assets and liabilities be transferred to SY CORPORATE FRANCE (the "Transfer"), which took over the relevant assets and liabilities of Naf Naf SAS on 20 June 2020 (French time). Reasons for the auditors of Naf Naf SAS not providing E&Y Hua Ming with its corresponding audit working papers The audit of Naf Naf SAS, a key wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as at 31 December 2019 based in France, has been performed by a local audit firm in France (the "Naf Auditing Firm"). E&Y Hua Ming sent the audit instructions of the Group to the Naf Auditing Firm on 11 October 2019 prior to commencement of the auditing process of the Group's FY 2019 financial statements which sets out, amongst others, the inter-firm audit conclusion, documents and information required to be provided by the Naf Auditing Firm to E&Y Hua Ming for the purpose of the auditing of the consolidated financial statements of the Group for FY 2019. E&Y Hua Ming has also requested the Naf Auditing Firm to provide audit clearances and other deliverable items according to a planned timetable. As previously disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 20 April 2020, since mid-February 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic spreading into France, a series of measures (including mandatory quarantine and travel restrictions) have been adopted in France. The financial staff of Naf Naf SAS and the audit team of the Naf Auditing Firm have only been able to work remotely, causing delay to Naf Naf SAS's auditing work. On 6 April 2020, the Naf Auditing Firm submitted its inter-firm audit conclusion for purpose of preparing the consolidated Group accounts, auditor's report of Naf Naf SAS with qualified opinion and certain supplemental notes to its financial statements to E&Y Hua Ming (the "6 April Package"). Nonetheless, the 6 April Package did not contain all information or documents as required by E&Y Hua Ming in the audit instructions, and the Company and E&Y Hua Ming continued to follow up with the management of Naf Naf SAS and the Naf Auditing Firm to obtain the outstanding information. In addition, according to the information on the 6 April Package, the Naf Auditing Firm issued a qualified opinion on Naf Naf SAS for the material uncertainty in preparing the financial statements on a going concern basis. The Company and E&Y Hua Ming have requested the management of Naf Naf SAS and the Naf Auditing firm to provide additional information and perform additional audit procedures to determine the effect of the qualification on the financial statements of Naf Naf SAS. 2 As previously disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 20 April 2020 and 14 May 2020, the audit process of Naf Naf SAS suffered from the sustained impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, further extension of the "stay-home order" imposed by the French government restricted to a certain extent the work progress of Naf Naf SAS and its auditing team, resulting in further delay for the overall audit work of Naf Naf SAS. The Company and E&Y Hua Ming continued to urge the management of Naf Naf SAS and the Naf Auditing Firm to speed up its audit work through various means, but the management of Naf Naf SAS and the Naf Auditing Firm only provided delayed responses to part of the requests. The initiation of the Rehabilitation Process in mid-May 2020 and the subsequent Compulsory Liquidation and Transfer in mid-June 2020 introduced further practical difficulties to the communication process with the management of Naf Naf SAS and the Naf Auditing Firm. As at 29 June 2020, i.e. the date of the 2019 Annual Report, the Naf Auditing Firm did not submit all audit working papers and supplementary information and notes for certain key financial statement line items to E&Y Hua Ming as requested. Reasons for E&Y Hua Ming being unable to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence The audit evidence or supporting documents requested by E&Y Hua Ming are set out as follows: working papers of key financial statement line items, which are considered to be significant in respect of the consolidated financial statements of the Group, including but not limited to accounts receivable, other receivables, inventories, intangible assets, right-of-use assets, lease liabilities, deferred tax assets/liabilities, employee benefits payable, provisions, revenue, cost of sales and asset impairment losses, which are audit evidence required for the purpose of the audit work on the consolidated financial statements of the Group; supporting documents showing the overall analytical review of a company's financial statements, on top of simply key findings thereof; and supporting documents showing details of the nature and amount of certain key financial statement line items for the purpose of compiling the relevant disclosure required by regulatory rules and disclosure standards. With respect to Naf Naf SAS's financial accounts, the Company provided a simplified reporting package, which did not include all information requested, to E&Y Hua Ming and provided feedback to part of the follow-up questions raised by E&Y Hua Ming on the contents of the simplified reporting package. 3 The financial information provided with respect to Naf Naf SAS included primary financial statements, which comprised the income statement, balance sheet, cash flows statements and certain sub-schedules that support certain major account balances and transactions of Naf Naf SAS. However, the Company was not able to provide further documentary evidence to support these underlying account balances and transactions, and coupled with the lack of the assistance from the Naf Auditing Firm, the information provided to E&Y Hua Ming was insufficient to satisfy E&Y Hua Ming's requirement to obtain sufficient evidence for the purpose of the group audit. Accordingly, E&Y Hua Ming was not able to conclude if the financial information provided by the Company is free from material misstatements. MANAGEMENT'S VIEW ON THE AUDIT QUALIFICATION The management of the Company (the "Management") has given careful consideration to the Qualified Opinion and the basis therefor and has had ongoing discussions with E&Y Hua Ming when preparing the Group's consolidated financial statements for the FY 2019. The Management understands that the issue of the Qualified Opinion was caused by the delay in the audit work of Naf Naf SAS as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in France and obstacles presented by the subsequent Rehabilitation Process. The Company and E&Y Hua Ming have urged the management of Naf Naf SAS and the Naf Auditing Firm through various means to provide the requisite materials for the auditing work of the Group's 2019 consolidated financial statements. Despite these efforts, the management of Naf Naf SAS and the Naf Auditing Firm still could not promptly provide complete notes to the financial statements to the Company and working papers for certain key financial statement line items to E&Y Hua Ming. As a result, E&Y Hua Ming could not complete its audit work on the relevant key financial statement line items. As E&Y Hua Ming could not obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence and materials to audit the line items relevant to Naf Naf SAS on the Group's 2019 consolidated financial statements, E&Y Hua Ming issued the Qualified Opinion on the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the FY 2019. With respect to the type of audit opinion issued by E&Y Hua Ming, based on the foregoing, the Management acknowledged and agreed with the audit opinion E&Y Hua Ming issued based on their professional and independent assessment. 4 AUDIT COMMITTEE'S VIEW ON THE AUDIT QUALIFICATION The audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") confirmed that it had independently reviewed and agreed with the management's position concerning the Qualified Opinion for reasons stated in paragraph headed "Management's View on the Audit Qualification" above. The Audit Committee convened a meeting on 28 June 2020, in which it has considered the reports and explanations made by E&Y Hua Ming and the Management with respect to the audit work for the 2019 consolidated financial statements. It was acknowledged by the Audit Committee that there were practical difficulties to the audit work for reasons stated above, and that the relevant audit procedures required to be performed by E&Y Hua Ming were in fact affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent liquidation of Naf Naf SAS. The issue of the Qualified Opinion on the Group's 2019 consolidated financial statements also conforms to the requirements of the China Standards on Auditing. On the basis of the above, the Audit Committee do not dispute the Qualified Opinion issued on the Group's consolidated financial statements for the FY 2019. ACTION PLAN TO ADDRESS THE AUDIT QUALIFICATION The Company had various discussions with E&Y Hua Ming on the reasons for issuing the Qualified Opinion, and on the sufficiency of audit evidence required and the audit procedures required to be performed in order to remove the Qualified Opinion. The Company has proactively attempted to maintain communication with the management of Naf Naf SAS and its administrator appointed by the local court to seek their cooperation to provide complete notes to the financial statements of Naf Naf SAS and working papers for certain key financial statement line items, in order to allow E&Y Hua Ming to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence. The Company will continue to request for the management of Naf Naf SAS to provide details on the nature and amount of certain key financial statement line items, including other receivables, other payables, provisions, etc., to reasonably determine whether any adjustments to the assets and liabilities of Naf Naf SAS may arise, and will continue to seek confirmation from the management of Naf Naf SAS as to whether the Group owed a potential guarantee obligation to Naf Naf SAS. In addition, the Company will continue to request for Naf Naf SAS to provide sufficient supporting materials for its assets position as at 31 December 2019 to determine whether the impact of impairment has been fully considered. In the event the Company fails to obtain these materials through communication with Naf Naf SAS's management and/or administrator, the Company would also consider whether to seek other legal recourse to protect its legal rights. Nonetheless, upon initiation of the Rehabilitation Process on 15 May 2020, an administrator has been appointed with respect to Naf Naf SAS's business operations. Hence, it is uncertain as to whether the management of Naf Naf SAS and its court-appointed administrator would continue to cooperate with the Company to provide relevant audit evidence. Accordingly, it would be difficult for the Company to make a reasonable estimate of the effectiveness and timeline for the aforementioned action plan. 5 IMPACT AND REMOVAL OF THE AUDIT QUALIFICATION As previously disclosed, the Rehabilitation Process had been initiated on 15 May 2020 and part of the assets and liabilities of Naf Naf SAS were transferred to an independent third party through a public tender process conducted by the local court in France on 20 June 2020, which presents practical difficulty for the Company and E&Y Hua Ming to obtain from Naf Naf SAS's management and/or its administrator the requisite materials. The Company would still endeavour to continue to seek the cooperation of Naf Naf SAS's management and its administrator to provide the requisite information and documents to address the Qualified Opinion in order to remove the Qualified Opinion. Nevertheless, given Naf Naf SAS may no longer be consolidated in the financial statements of the Group following the series of events relating to Naf Naf SAS as disclosed in previous announcements of the Company, the issues which gave rise to the Qualified Opinion would likely, at the maximum, only continue to impact the Group's financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2020 up until Naf Naf SAS ceased to be part of the consolidation. The Company will keep its shareholders and investors informed of material developments in relation to the aforementioned matters, and will publish further announcement(s) as and when appropriate. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company. By Order of the Board of Directors Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.* Mr. Duan Xuefeng Chairman Shanghai, the People's Republic of China 26 July 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yin Xinzai and Ms. Zhang Danling; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Duan Xuefeng and Ms. Zhang Yujing; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xing Jiangze, Ms. Xiao Yanming and Mr. Zhu Xiaozhe. For identification purpose only 6 Attachments Original document

