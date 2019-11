Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 拉 夏 貝 爾 服 飾 股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 06116)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON UNUSUAL PRICE MOVEMENT OF A SHARES

This announcement is made by Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").

On 22 November 2019, 25 November 2019 and 26 November 2019, the deviation value of the daily increase in the closing prices of the A shares (the "A Shares") of the Company accumulated more than

20% in three consecutive trading days, which constitutes unusual movement in the trading of the A Shares prescribed in the Trading Rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange 《( 上海證券交易所交易規則》)

(the "SSE Trading Rules"). After verification by the Company and checking with Mr. Xing Jiaxing

("Mr. Xing"), the controlling shareholder and actual controller of the Company, and Shanghai Hexia Investment Co., Ltd. ( 上海合夏投資有限公司) ("Shanghai Hexia"), the party acting in concert with

him, it is confirmed that as at the date of this announcement, except that Mr. Xing is seeking solutions for his breach of contract under the restricted shares pledge, there was no material matter which should be disclosed but have not yet been disclosed, including but not limited to material matters such as mergers and acquisitions, share issuance, business restructuring and asset injection.

Based on the current business operations of the Company, the Company continues to accelerate the revitalization of its long-term assets to provide financial support for the business development of its key business operations. As at the date of this announcement, relevant assets disposal transactions are under negotiation and no formal transaction agreement has been entered into with any counterparty. The Company will fulfil its authorisation procedures and disclosure obligations in a timely manner for any subsequent material progress.