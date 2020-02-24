Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion : UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROPOSED APPLICATION OF INSOLVENT LIQUIDATION BY A SUBSIDIARY DESIGNATION OF LIQUIDATOR BY THE COURT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 拉 夏 貝 爾 服 飾 股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 06116)

UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROPOSED APPLICATION OF

INSOLVENT LIQUIDATION BY A SUBSIDIARY

DESIGNATION OF LIQUIDATOR BY THE COURT

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 16 October 2019 and 21 January 2020 (the "Previous Announcements") in which the Company announced that on 16 October 2019, the Board approved the Proposed Liquidation, agreeing to the application by JACK WALK to the People's Court as debtor for its insolvent liquidation, and on 20 January 2020, the Company received the Court's ruling for accepting JACK WALK's application for insolvent liquidation. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Previous Announcements.

UPDATES ON THE PROPOSED LIQUIDATION

On 21 February 2020, JACK WALK received the (2020) Hu 03 Po No. 16 "Decision" ((2020)滬 03破16號《決定書》) issued by the Shanghai No. 3 Intermediate People's Court, which stated that, upon random balloting by Shanghai Higher People's Court and in accordance with the provisions of

Article 22(1) of the Corporate Insolvency Law of the People's Republic of China, Shanghai Jinmao Partners (上海金茂凱德律師事務所) was designated as the liquidator of JACK WALK.