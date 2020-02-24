Log in
SHANGHAI LA CHAPELLE FASHION CO., LTD.

(6116)
Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion : UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROPOSED APPLICATION OF INSOLVENT LIQUIDATION BY A SUBSIDIARY DESIGNATION OF LIQUIDATOR BY THE COURT

02/24/2020 | 07:17am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 拉 夏 貝 爾 服 飾 股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 06116)

UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROPOSED APPLICATION OF

INSOLVENT LIQUIDATION BY A SUBSIDIARY

DESIGNATION OF LIQUIDATOR BY THE COURT

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 16 October 2019 and 21 January 2020 (the "Previous Announcements") in which the Company announced that on 16 October 2019, the Board approved the Proposed Liquidation, agreeing to the application by JACK WALK to the People's Court as debtor for its insolvent liquidation, and on 20 January 2020, the Company received the Court's ruling for accepting JACK WALK's application for insolvent liquidation. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Previous Announcements.

  1. UPDATES ON THE PROPOSED LIQUIDATION

On 21 February 2020, JACK WALK received the (2020) Hu 03 Po No. 16 "Decision" ((2020) 0316號《決定書》) issued by the Shanghai No. 3 Intermediate People's Court, which stated that, upon random balloting by Shanghai Higher People's Court and in accordance with the provisions of

Article 22(1) of the Corporate Insolvency Law of the People's Republic of China, Shanghai Jinmao Partners (上海金茂凱德律師事務所) was designated as the liquidator of JACK WALK.

  1. IMPLICATIONS FOR THE COMPANY
    1. Currently, JACK WALK no longer carries out production and business operations, and there is no significant risk affecting the Company. The designation of the liquidator for JACK WALK will not adversely impact the existing operations of the Company.

2. Upon designation of liquidator by the People's Court, the Company lost its control over JACK WALK and JACK WALK will no longer be included in the consolidated financial statements of the Group. The Company has made full provision for impairment of the long-term equity investment and debt in respect of JACK WALK in 2019, and will conduct corresponding accounting treatment in accordance with the provisions of the accounting standards (the final impact amount depends on the final result of execution of the insolvent liquidation). The Company will perform its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner based on the subsequent progress.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.

Mr. Yu Qiang

Acting Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

24 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Yu Qiang; the non- executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Wenke, Mr. Lu Weiming and Mr. Luo Bin; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Rui Peng, Mr. Zhang Zeping and Mr. Chan, Wing Yuen Hubert.

Disclaimer

Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 12:16:05 UTC
