Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion : VOTING RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, THE 2019 THIRD H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND THE 2019 THIRD A SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING HELD ON 16 OCTOBER 2019
0
10/16/2019 | 10:23am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
上 海 拉 夏 貝 爾 服 飾 股 份 有 限 公 司
Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 06116)
VOTING RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING,
THE 2019 THIRD H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND
THE 2019 THIRD A SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING
HELD ON 16 OCTOBER 2019
References are made to (i) the announcement of Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 28 August 2019 in relation to (a) Proposed Election of independent non-executive Director and (b) Proposed A Share Repurchase Mandate Adjustment; (ii) the notice of the 2019 third extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company; (iii) the notice of the 2019 third H Shareholders Class Meeting (the "H Shareholders Class Meeting"); and (iv) the circular of the Company (the "Circular") dated 30 August 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
The EGM, the H Shareholders Class Meeting and the 2019 third A Shareholders Class Meeting (the "A Shareholders Class Meeting") (the EGM, the H Shareholders Class Meeting and the A Shareholders Class Meeting, collectively, the "Meetings") were held at 2:00 p.m. consecutively on 16 October 2019 (Wednesday) at 3F, the Conference Centre, Building 3 (Tower C), No. 50, Lane 2700, South Lianhua Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, the PRC. The Meetings were convened in accordance with the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles of Association.
Each of the Meetings was convened by the Board and chaired by Mr. Xing Jiaxing, Chairman of the Company. Seven out of the nine Directors attended the Meetings, while Mr. Lu Wenming and Dr. Chen Jieping were unable to attend the Meetings due to other business commitments. Two out of the Three Supervisors attended the Meetings, while Ms. Zhang Haiyun was unable to attend the Meetings due to other business commitments. Mr. Xing Jiaxing, Chairman of the Board of Directors (responsible for the duties of Secretary of the Board) and Ms. Shen Jiaming, Chief Financial Officer attended the meeting. The company's attorneys and so on attended the meeting.
1
VOTING RESULTS OF THE EGM
As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares is 547,671,642 Shares (comprising 214,789,800 H Shares and 332,881,842 A Shares), all of which entitled the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions put forward at the EGM (the "EGM Resolutions"). No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any of the EGM Resolutions. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend but requiring the Shareholders to abstain from voting in favour of any of the EGM Resolutions at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders has stated his/her/its intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the EGM Resolutions at the EGM.
Shareholders holding an aggregate of 208,288,450 voting Shares, representing approximately 38.03% of the total number of issued Shares, attended the EGM either in person or by proxy. All EGM Resolutions were put to vote by way of poll.
Number of Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM
208,288,450
Of which:
Number of A Shareholders
187,459,015
Number of H Shareholders
20,829,435
Total number of Shares carrying voting rights held by Shareholders
547,671,642
Of which:
Total number of Shares held by A Shareholders
332,881,842
Total number of Shares held by H Shareholders
214,789,800
Percentage of the total number of Shares carrying voting rights (%)
38.03
Of which:
Percentage of the Shares held by A Shareholders relative to
34.23
the total number of Shares (%)
Percentage of the Shares held by H Shareholders relative to
3.80
the total number of Shares (%)
Note: Shareholders who attended the EGM include Shareholders attending the on-site meeting and A Shareholders attending the EGM through online voting.
2
The poll results in respect of the EGM Resolutions proposed at the EGM were as follows:
CATEGORY OF
NO. OF SHARES VOTED (%)
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
SHAREHOLDERS
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
1
To consider and approve the
A Shareholders
187,078,815
380,200
0
resolution in relation to the by-
99.80%
0.20%
0.00%
election of Mr. Rui Peng as
20,814,635
14,800
0
an independent non-executive
H Shareholders
director of the Company
99.93%
0.07%
0.00%
Total
207,893,450
395,000
0
99.81%
0.19 %
0.00%
2
To consider and approve the
A Shareholders
187,432,715
26,300
0
resolution in relation to the
99.99 %
0.01 %
0.00%
adjustments to the proposed
20,814,635
14,800
0
p r o v i s i o n o f g u a r a n t e e s
H Shareholders
b y c e r t a i n w h o l l y - o w n e d
99.93 %
0.07 %
0.00%
subsidiaries of the Company for
208,247,350
41,100
0
the Company
Total
99.98 %
0.02 %
0.00%
CATEGORY OF
NO. OF SHARES VOTED (%)
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
SHAREHOLDERS
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
3
To consider and approve the
A Shareholders
187,446,315
12,700
0
resolution in relation to the
99.99 %
0.01 %
0.00%
adjustments to the A share
20,814,635
14,800
0
repurchase mandate and the
H Shareholders
measures to stabilize the A share
99.93 %
0.07 %
0.00%
price
208,260,950
27,500
0
Total
99.99 %
0.01 %
0.00%
As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of the above special resolution numbered 3, and more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above ordinary resolutions numbered 1 and 2, all of the above resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders.
3
VOTING RESULTS OF THE H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING
As at the date of the H Shareholders Class Meeting, the total number of issued H Shares was 214,789,800, all of which entitled the holders to attend the H Shareholders Class Meeting and vote on the resolutions put forward at the H Shareholders Class Meeting (the "H Class Meeting Resolutions"). No Shareholders were required to abstain from voting on any of the H Class Meeting Resolutions. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend the H Shareholders Class Meeting but requiring the Shareholders to abstain from voting in favour of any of the H Class Meeting Resolutions at the H Shareholders Class Meeting as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders has stated in the Circular his/her/its intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the H Class Meeting Resolutions at the H Shareholders Class Meeting.
One Shareholder holding an aggregate of 20,706,835 voting H Shares, representing approximately 9.64% of the total number of issued H Shares, attended the H Shareholders Class Meeting by proxy. All H Class Meeting Resolutions were put to vote by way of on-site poll.
The poll results in respect of the H Class Meeting Resolutions proposed at the H Shareholders Class Meeting were as follows:
NO. OF SHARES VOTED (%)
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
1 To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the
20,706,835
0
0
adjustments to the A share repurchase mandate and the
100.00%
0.00%
0.00%
measures to stabilize the A share price
As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of the above special resolution, the above resolution was duly passed by the H Shareholders.
4
VOTING RESULTS OF THE A CLASS MEETING
As at the date of the A Shareholders Class Meeting, the total number of issued A Shares was 332,881,842, all of which entitled the holders to attend the A Shareholders Class Meeting and vote on the resolutions put forward at the A Shareholders Class Meeting (the "A Class Meeting Resolutions"). No Shareholders were required to abstain from voting on any of the A Class Meeting Resolutions. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend the A Shareholders Class Meeting but requiring the Shareholders to abstain from voting in favour of any of the A Class Meeting Resolutions at the A Shareholders Class Meeting as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders has stated in the Circular his/her/its intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the A Class Meeting Resolutions at the A Shareholders Class Meeting.
5 Shareholders and proxies have attended the A Shareholders Class Meeting, holding an aggregate of 187,459,015 voting Shares, representing approximately 56.31% of the total number of issued A Shares. All A Class Meeting Resolutions were put to vote by way of poll.
Note: Shareholders who attended the A Shareholders Class Meeting include A Shareholders attending the on-site meeting and A Shareholders attending the A Shareholders Class Meeting through online voting.
The poll results in respect of the A Class Meeting Resolutions proposed at the A Shareholders Class Meeting were as follows:
NO. OF SHARES VOTED (%)
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
1 To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the
187,446,315
12,700
0
adjustments to the A share repurchase mandate and the
99.99%
0.01%
0.00%
measures to stabilize the A share price
As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of the above special resolution, the above resolution was duly passed by the A Shareholders.
5
SCRUTINISING VOTES AND LAWYERS' WITNESS
On-site poll and online voting (for A Shares only) were both adopted at the EGM and the A Shareholders Class Meeting. On-site poll was adopted at the H Shareholders Class Meeting. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's H share registrar in Hong Kong, two representatives from Shareholders, one Supervisor and two representatives from Grandall Law Firm (Shanghai) were appointed as the scrutineers for the purpose of vote-taking of the poll at the Meetings.
The process of the Meetings was witnessed by Ms. Yu Lei and Ms. Chen Xiaochun of Grandall Law Firm (Shanghai), who presented a legal opinion concluding that the convening and the procedures for holding the Meetings were in compliance with the relevant PRC laws and regulations and the Articles of Association, the attendees and the chairman of the Meetings are eligible and the voting procedures of the Meetings were in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association, and the poll results of the Meetings are lawful and valid.
By Order of the Board
Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.
Mr. Xing Jiaxing
Chairman
Shanghai, the PRC, 16 October 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xing Jiaxing, Mr. Mao Jianong, Mr. Yu Qiang and Ms. Hu Lijie; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lu Weiming and Mr. Luo Bin; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Rui Peng, Mr. Zhang Zeping and Mr. Chan, Wing Yuen Hubert.
Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 14:22:03 UTC