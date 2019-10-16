Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion : VOTING RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, THE 2019 THIRD H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND THE 2019 THIRD A SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING HELD ON 16 OCTOBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 拉 夏 貝 爾 服 飾 股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 06116)

VOTING RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING,

THE 2019 THIRD H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND

THE 2019 THIRD A SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING

HELD ON 16 OCTOBER 2019

References are made to (i) the announcement of Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 28 August 2019 in relation to (a) Proposed Election of independent non-executive Director and (b) Proposed A Share Repurchase Mandate Adjustment; (ii) the notice of the 2019 third extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company; (iii) the notice of the 2019 third H Shareholders Class Meeting (the "H Shareholders Class Meeting"); and (iv) the circular of the Company (the "Circular") dated 30 August 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The EGM, the H Shareholders Class Meeting and the 2019 third A Shareholders Class Meeting (the "A Shareholders Class Meeting") (the EGM, the H Shareholders Class Meeting and the A Shareholders Class Meeting, collectively, the "Meetings") were held at 2:00 p.m. consecutively on 16 October 2019 (Wednesday) at 3F, the Conference Centre, Building 3 (Tower C), No. 50, Lane 2700, South Lianhua Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, the PRC. The Meetings were convened in accordance with the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles of Association.

Each of the Meetings was convened by the Board and chaired by Mr. Xing Jiaxing, Chairman of the Company. Seven out of the nine Directors attended the Meetings, while Mr. Lu Wenming and Dr. Chen Jieping were unable to attend the Meetings due to other business commitments. Two out of the Three Supervisors attended the Meetings, while Ms. Zhang Haiyun was unable to attend the Meetings due to other business commitments. Mr. Xing Jiaxing, Chairman of the Board of Directors (responsible for the duties of Secretary of the Board) and Ms. Shen Jiaming, Chief Financial Officer attended the meeting. The company's attorneys and so on attended the meeting.