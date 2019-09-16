Log in
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO LTD

(601607)
  Report  
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholder

09/16/2019

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代碼：02607)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

17 September 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd.* (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on, and may be accessed under " Financial Report" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sphchina.comand are also available on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. If you have elected to receive corporate communications# in printed form, the printed form (or forms) of the Current Corporate Communication is (or are) enclosed.

If you would like (i) to receive future corporate communications from the Company in printed form instead of in electronic form on the Company's website (or in electronic form on the Company's website instead of in printed form) or (ii) to change the language in which you receive corporate communications in printed form, please complete the Change Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's H share registrar in Hong Kong (the "H Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited , at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Change Request Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Change Request Form . Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Change Request Form to pharm-sh.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.sphchina.comor the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to receive the Current Corporate Communication in electronic form on the Company's website and for any reason have difficulty in obtaining access to corporate communications on the Company's website, the Company will upon request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

You may at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company (sent to the H Share Registrar at the above address or by email to pharm-sh.ecom@computershare.com.hk) elect (i) to receive future corporate communications from the Company in printed form instead of in electronic form on the Company's website (or in electronic form on the Company's website instead of in printed form) or (ii) to change the language in which you receive corporate communications in printed form.

Should you have any questions in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the H Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd.*

ZHOU Jun

Chairman

*For identification purpose only

  • Corporate communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their information or action and include (but are not limited to) full and summary annual and interim financial reports (and all reports and accounts contained in them), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars, proxy forms and reply slips.
  • 位 股 東 ：

上 海 醫 藥 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 公 司 」）

  • 二 零 一 九 年 中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 公 司 網 站 （ www.sphchina.com） 之 投 資 者 關 係 內 的 「 業 績 報 告 」 網 頁 及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 披 露 易 網 站 （ www.hkexnews.hk）， 歡 迎 查 閱 。 如 閣 下 已 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 # 之 印 刷 本 ， 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 隨 本

函 附 上 。

如 閣 下 欲 ( i ) 收 取 公 司 將 來 的 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 以 取 代 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 電 子 本 ( 或 收 取 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 公 司 通 訊 電 子 本 ， 以 取 代 印 刷 本 )( i i ) 更 改 所 收 取 的 公 司 通 訊 印 刷 本 的 語 言 版 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 變 更 申 請 表 ， 並 在 變 更 申 請 表 上 簽 名 ， 然 後 把 變 更 申 請 表 寄 回 或 親 手 交 回 公 司 之 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 倘 若 閣 下 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 可 使 用 變 更 申 請 表 內 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋

須 在 信 封 上 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 變 更 申 請 表 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 pharm-sh.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 變 更 申 請 表 可 於 公 司 網 站 （ www.sphchina.com） 或 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 披 露 易 網 站

  • www.hkexnews.hk） 內 下 載 。

如 閣 下 已 選 擇 ( 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 ) 收 取 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 電 子 本 ， 惟 因 故 查 閱 公 司 通 訊 上 出 現 困 難 ， 只 要 閣 下 提 出 要 求 ， 公 司 將 儘 快 寄 上 所 要 求 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

閣 下 可 以 隨 時 透 過 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 以 書 面 或 透 過 電 郵 至 pharm-sh.ecom@computershare.com.hk通 知公司 ， 選 擇 ( i ) 收 取 公 司 將 來 的 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 以 取 代 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 電 子 本 ( 或 收 取 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 公 司 通 訊 電 子 本 ， 以 取 代 印 刷 本 )( i i ) 更 改 所 收 取 的 公 司 通 訊 印 刷 本 的 語 言 版 本 。

閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 內 容 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2862 8688， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

承 董 事 會 命

上 海 醫 藥 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

董 事 長

周 軍

二零一九年九月十七日

*僅 供 識 別

  • 公 司 通 訊 乃 公 司 向 其 證 券 持 有 人 發 出 以 供 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件 ， 包 括 但 不 限 於 年 度 和 中 期 財 務 報 告 及 其 摘 要 報 告 (及 其 中 包 含 的 所 有 報 告 及 帳 目 )、 會 議 通 告 、 上 市 文 件 、 通 函 、 代 表 委 任 表 格 及 回 條 。

Name(s) and address of Shareholder(s): 股東之姓名及地址:

Change Request Form 變更申請表

To: Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd.* (the "Company")

致 ：

上 海醫 藥集團 股份 有限公 司 （「公 司」）

(Stock Code: 02607)

（ 股份 代號： 02607

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經 香港中 央證券 登記有 限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,Wanchai, Hong Kong

香 港灣仔 皇后大 道東 183 號合 和中心 17M

I/We have received the Current Corporate Communication (as defined on the reverse side of this form) in the English language, the Chinese language or in both languages or have elected (or am/are deemed to have elected) to receive the Current Corporate Communication in electronic form on the Company's website.

本人 ／我們已收取 本次公司通訊 (定義見本 表格背面 )之英文 /中文印刷 本或已選擇 （或被視為已 選擇）收取於 公司網站登 載的本次公司 通訊 電子本。

#

#

Part A I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form in the manner indicated below:

#

#

甲 部 本 人／ 我們現 欲以 下列方 式收 取本次公 司通 訊之印 刷本 ：

(Please mark X in ONLY ONE of the following boxes 請 從下 列選 擇 中， 僅在 其中 一 個 空 格 內劃 上 「 X」 號 )

  • I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in the English language only.
    • 人／我 們現欲 收取本 次公司 通訊之英 文本
  • I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in the Chinese language only.
    • 人／我 們現欲 收取本 次公司 通訊之中 文本
  • I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication both in the English language and in the Chinese language .
    • 人／我 們現欲 收取本 次公司 通訊之英 文和 中文本

#

#

Part B I/We would like to change the way in which I/we receive future corporate communications from the Company in the manner indicated below:

#

#

乙 部 本 人／ 我們現 欲變 更以下 列方 式收取公 司將 來的公 司通 訊 ：

(Please mark X in ONLY ONE of the following boxes 請 從下 列選 擇 中， 僅在 其中 一 個 空 格 內劃 上 「 X」 號 )

in electronic form on the Company's website and by receiving notification by email to the address below when each corporate communication is made available on

  • the Company's website; OR
    收取於公司網站登載的電子本，並在每次於公司網站登載公司通訊時收取發送至以下電郵地址的電郵通知；或

Email Address

電 郵地址

(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) a notification of the availability of each corporate communication on the Company's website. If no email address is provided by a shareholder, a letter will be sent to the shareholder notifying the shareholder of the availability of each corporate communication on the Company's website. Please provide the email address in capital letters in English.The email address will be used only for notification of release of corporate communications. )

(每 次 公 司 網 站 登 載 公 司 通 訊 時， 公 司 將 發 送 電 郵通 知 至 以 上 提 供 的 電 郵 地 址 (如 有 )。 如 股 東 未 有 提供 電 郵 地 址 ， 則 將 於 每 次 公 司 網站 登 載 公 司 通 訊時 向 該 股 東 發 出 通 知 函 件 。 請 以 英 文 正楷 填 寫電 郵 地址， 以上 電 郵地 址 僅供 用作 通 知 公司 通 訊 之 發 佈。 ）

in printed form in the English language only; OR 僅 收取英 文印刷 本；或

in printed form in the Chinese language only; OR 僅 收取中 文印刷 本；或

in printed form both in the English language and in the Chinese language . 同 時收取 英文及 中文印 刷本。

Contact telephone number 聯 絡電 話 號碼

Signature(s) 簽 名

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly. Please specify your name and address clearly in CAPITAL LETTERS IN ENGLISH on the top left hand corner in this Change Request Form if you downloaded this form from the web.
    請 閣 下 清 楚 填 妥 所有 資 料 。 倘 若 閣 下 從 網上 下 載 本 變 更 申 請 表， 請 於 本 表 左上 方 用 英 文正 楷 清 楚 註 明 閣 下的 姓 名 及 地 址。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Change Request Form in order for it to be valid.
    如 屬 聯 名 股 東 ， 則 本變 更 申 請 表 須由 該 名 於 公司 股 東 名 冊 上 就 聯 名持 有 股 份 其 姓名 位 列 首 位的 股 東 簽 署 ， 方 為 有效 。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked X in Part A or Part B, with no box marked X, with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如 在 本 表 格 甲 部 或 乙部 作 出 超 過 一項 選 擇 、 或未 有 作 出 選 擇 、 或 未有 簽 署 、 或 在其 他 方 面 填寫 不 正 確 ， 則 本 表 格將 會 作 廢 。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Change Request Form.
    為 免 存 疑 ， 任 何 在 本變 更 申 請 表 上的 額 外 手 寫指 示 ， 公 司 將 不 予 處理 。
  5. Please note that the English and Chinese versions of all the Company's corporate communications which have been sent to share holders in the past 12 months are available from the Company on request. The English and Chinese ver sions of all the Company's corporate communications are also available on the Company's website ( www.sphchina.com) for five years from the date of first publication.
    公 司 備 有 於 過 去 12個 月 曾 寄 發 予 股東 的 公 司 通訊 的 中 、 英 文 版 印 刷本 ， 可 供 索 取。 所 有 公 司通 訊 中 、 英 文 版 亦 由 首 次 登 載 日 期起 計 ， 持 續5年 載 於 公 司 網 站 ( www.sphchina.com) 上 。
  • Corporate communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their information or action and include (but are not limited to) full and summary annual and interim financial reports (and all reports and accounts contained in them), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars , proxy forms and reply slips .
  • 司 通 訊 乃 公 司 向 其 證 券 持 有 人 發 出 以 供 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件， 包 括 但 不 限 於 年 度 和 中 期 財 務 報 告 及 其 摘 要 報 告 (及 其 中 包 含 的 所 有 報 告 及 帳 目 )、會 議 通 告、上 市 文 件、通 函、代 表 委 任 表 格 及 回 條 。
  • For identification purpose only 僅 供 識 別

郵 寄 標 籤 MAILING LABEL

閣 下 寄 回 此 變 更 申 請 表 時 ， 請 將 郵 寄 標 籤 剪 貼 於 信 封 上 。

香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司

如 在 本 港 投 寄 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

簡 便 回 郵 號 碼 Freepost No. 37

in order to return this Change Request Form to us.

香 港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2019
