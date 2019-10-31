Shanghai Pharmaceuticals : PROXY FORM OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR USE AT THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

上海醫藥集團股份有限公司

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd.*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02607)

PROXY FORM OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR USE AT THE

2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

I/We (Note 1)

of

being shareholder(s) ofH Shares (Note 2) of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd.

(the "Company"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or (Note 3) of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") to be held at Meeting Room 601, 6th Floor of Affiliated Building, Maple International Building Two, 450 Fenglin Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai, PRC on 18 December 2019 at 13:00 and any adjournment thereof. I/We direct that my/our votes be cast on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the EGM dated 1 November 2019 as indicated in the appropriate boxes below, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Special Resolutions For (Note 4) Against (Note 4) Abstain (Note 4)

Proposal regarding the Proposed Adoption of the 2019 Share Option Scheme Proposal regarding the Assessment Management Measure for the Implementation of the 2019 Share Option Scheme Proposal regarding the Proposed Authorization to the Board to Deal With Relevant Matters in Relation to the 2019 Share Option Scheme

Date: 2019 Signature (Note 5):

Notes: