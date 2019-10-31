Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd    601607   CNE000000C82

SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LT

(601607)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals : PROXY FORM OF THE INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR USE AT THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 05:17am EDT

上海醫藥集團股份有限公司

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd.*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02607)

PROXY FORM OF THE INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR

USE AT THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

I/We (Note 1)

of

being shareholder(s) ofH Shares (Note 2) of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd.

(the "Company"). As the appointing party, I/we confirm that I/we have, prior to signing this proxy form of the Independent Non-Executive Director (the "Proxy Form"), read carefully the announcement regarding the public Solicitation of Voting Rights by the Independent Directors (the "Announcement") dated 1 November 2019, the Notice of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") (the "Notice") and other relevant documents, and have been sufficiently informed about details relating to the current solicitation of voting rights. I/we have the right to, at any time prior to on-site registration at the meeting, revoke my/our appointment of the soliciting party as proxy under this Proxy Form or to amend the contents of this Proxy Form in accordance with procedures specified in the Notice.

As the appointing party, I/we hereby appoint Mr. HONG Liang, an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, as my/our proxy to attend for me/us and on my/our behalf at the EGM to be held at Meeting Room 601, 6th Floor of Affiliated Building, Maple International Building Two, 450 Fenglin Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai, PRC on 18 December 2019 at 13:00 and any adjournment thereof, and votes on the resolutions set out below as indicated in this Proxy Form. If no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Special Resolutions

For (Note 3)

Against (Note 3)

Abstain (Note 3)

  1. Proposal regarding the Proposed Adoption of the 2019 Share Option Scheme
  2. Proposal regarding the Assessment Management Measures for the Implementation of the 2019 Share Option Scheme
  3. Proposal regarding the Proposed Authorization to the Board to Deal with Relevant Matters in Relation to the 2019 Share Option Scheme

Date:

2019

Signature (Note 4):

Notes:

  1. Please insert the full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and address(es) (must be the same address(es) as shown in the register of members) as shown in the register of members of the Company in block letters.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this Proxy Form relates. This Proxy Form will be deemed to relate to such number of shares inserted. If no number is inserted, this Proxy Form will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. IMPORTANT: if you wish to vote for any resolution, please tick in the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against any resolution, please tick in the box marked "Against". If you wish to abstain for vote, please tick in the box marked "Abstain". If you do not indicate how you wish your proxy to vote, your proxy will be entitled to exercise his discretion.
  4. This Proxy Form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, or if the appointer is a legal entity, either under seal or signed by a director or a duly authorized attorney. If that instrument is signed by an attorney of the appointer, a proxy form authorizing that attorney to sign or other document of authorization must be notarised. Any alteration made to this Proxy Form must be duly initiated by the person who signs it.
  5. In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the H Share register of members of the Company.
  6. To be valid, this Proxy Form, together with notarised power of attorney or other authority, must be delivered to the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (for the purpose of holders of H shares of the Company) not less than 24 hours before the time for holding the EGM or the time appointed for voting by poll.
  7. Completion and delivery of this Proxy Form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM in person if you so wish.
  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 09:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS H
05:42aSHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS : Proxy form of the independent non-executive director ..
PU
05:37aSHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice of 2019 second h share class meeting
PU
05:31aSHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS : Reply slip for holders of h share attending the 2019 ..
PU
05:27aSHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS : Proxy form of holders of h shares for use at the 2019..
PU
05:17aSHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS : Proxy form of the independent non-executive director ..
PU
05:07aSHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS : Proposed Adoption of the 2019 Share Option Scheme Ass..
PU
09/30SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS : Proposed adoption of the share option scheme and the ..
PU
09/20SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS : Csrc's approval on issuance of new h shares
PU
09/16SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Regist..
PU
08/29SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS : Change of board secretary, joint company secretary an..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 185 B
EBIT 2019 6 501 M
Net income 2019 4 400 M
Debt 2019 17 797 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 48 927 M
Chart SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 22,79  CNY
Last Close Price 19,18  CNY
Spread / Highest target 62,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Da Wei Liu Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Min Zuo President & Executive Director
Jun Zhou Chairman
Bo Shen Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Zu Chi Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD12.82%6 934
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-18.25%49 857
MCKESSON CORPORATION23.83%25 293
CARDINAL HEALTH12.47%14 667
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.-15.35%10 542
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.23.78%5 839
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group