Shanghai Pharmaceuticals : PROXY FORM OF THE INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR USE AT THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

上海醫藥集團股份有限公司

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd.*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02607)

PROXY FORM OF THE INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR

USE AT THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

I/We (Note 1)

of

being shareholder(s) ofH Shares (Note 2) of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd.

(the "Company"). As the appointing party, I/we confirm that I/we have, prior to signing this proxy form of the Independent Non-Executive Director (the "Proxy Form"), read carefully the announcement regarding the public Solicitation of Voting Rights by the Independent Directors (the "Announcement") dated 1 November 2019, the Notice of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") (the "Notice") and other relevant documents, and have been sufficiently informed about details relating to the current solicitation of voting rights. I/we have the right to, at any time prior to on-site registration at the meeting, revoke my/our appointment of the soliciting party as proxy under this Proxy Form or to amend the contents of this Proxy Form in accordance with procedures specified in the Notice.

As the appointing party, I/we hereby appoint Mr. HONG Liang, an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, as my/our proxy to attend for me/us and on my/our behalf at the EGM to be held at Meeting Room 601, 6th Floor of Affiliated Building, Maple International Building Two, 450 Fenglin Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai, PRC on 18 December 2019 at 13:00 and any adjournment thereof, and votes on the resolutions set out below as indicated in this Proxy Form. If no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Special Resolutions For (Note 3) Against (Note 3) Abstain (Note 3)

Proposal regarding the Proposed Adoption of the 2019 Share Option Scheme Proposal regarding the Assessment Management Measures for the Implementation of the 2019 Share Option Scheme Proposal regarding the Proposed Authorization to the Board to Deal with Relevant Matters in Relation to the 2019 Share Option Scheme

Date: 2019 Signature (Note 4):

Notes: