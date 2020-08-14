Shanghai Prime Machinery : ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 集 優 機 械 股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Prime Machinery Company Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02345)

ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

Reference is made to the prospectus (the ''Prospectus'') of Shanghai Prime Machinery Company Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated

November 2018 in relation to the rights issue ( '' Rights Issue '' ); the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 published on 16 April 2020 and the interim results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 published on

August 2020 ( '' 2020 Interim Results Announcement '' ) in relation to the update regarding use of proceeds of the Rights Issue. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized term used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus.

PLANNED USE OF THE NET PROCEEDS

On 7 December 2018, the Company completed the Rights Issue comprising of 151,942,000 H shares of the Company at HKD1.30 per share and 135,715,236 domestic shares of the Company at RMB1.07 per share. The net proceeds (the ''Net Proceeds'') raised from the Rights Issue (after deducting all incidental expenses) were approximately HKD355 million. As disclosed in the Prospectus, the Net Proceeds would be applied to (i) partial repayment of the shareholder's loan, (ii) capital expenditure and potential investments, and (iii) general working capital. As disclosed in the 2020 Interim Results Announcement, the Company had utilized HKD289 million as of 30 June 2020. The unutilised balance of the Net Proceeds amounting to HKD66 million was originally intended to be fully utilised for potential investments by the end of 2020.

CHANGE IN USE OF THE NET PROCEEDS

For reasons set out in the paragraph headed ''Reasons for and Benefit of the Change in Use of the Net Proceeds'' of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') has resolved to change the use of the Net Proceeds as follows: approximately 18.6% of the Net Proceeds amounting to HKD66 million, which were originally allocated for potential investments, will be reallocated for the use of general working capital.