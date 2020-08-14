Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Shanghai Prime Machinery Company Limited    2345   CNE100000445

SHANGHAI PRIME MACHINERY COMPANY LIMITED

(2345)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shanghai Prime Machinery : ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 10:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 集 優 機 械 股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Prime Machinery Company Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02345)

ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

Reference is made to the prospectus (the ''Prospectus'') of Shanghai Prime Machinery Company Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated

  1. November 2018 in relation to the rights issue (''Rights Issue''); the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 published on 16 April 2020 and the interim results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 published on
  1. August 2020 (''2020 Interim Results Announcement'') in relation to the update regarding use of proceeds of the Rights Issue. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized term used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus.

PLANNED USE OF THE NET PROCEEDS

On 7 December 2018, the Company completed the Rights Issue comprising of 151,942,000 H shares of the Company at HKD1.30 per share and 135,715,236 domestic shares of the Company at RMB1.07 per share. The net proceeds (the ''Net Proceeds'') raised from the Rights Issue (after deducting all incidental expenses) were approximately HKD355 million. As disclosed in the Prospectus, the Net Proceeds would be applied to (i) partial repayment of the shareholder's loan, (ii) capital expenditure and potential investments, and (iii) general working capital. As disclosed in the 2020 Interim Results Announcement, the Company had utilized HKD289 million as of 30 June 2020. The unutilised balance of the Net Proceeds amounting to HKD66 million was originally intended to be fully utilised for potential investments by the end of 2020.

CHANGE IN USE OF THE NET PROCEEDS

For reasons set out in the paragraph headed ''Reasons for and Benefit of the Change in Use of the Net Proceeds'' of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') has resolved to change the use of the Net Proceeds as follows: approximately 18.6% of the Net Proceeds amounting to HKD66 million, which were originally allocated for potential investments, will be reallocated for the use of general working capital.

- 1 -

The revised allocation of the Net Proceeds is set out as follows:

Use of the Net Proceeds

  1. Partial repayment of the shareholders' loan
  2. Investments

Unutilised

balance of the

Amount of Net

Net Proceeds

Proceeds

as at the date

Revised

Original

utilised as of

of this

allocation of

allocation of

the date of

announcement

the unutilised

the Net

this

before the

balance of the

Proceeds

announcement

reallocation

Net Proceeds

(HKD million)

178

178

-

N/A

142

76

66

-

- capital expenditure

56

56

-

N/A

- potential investment

86

20

66

-

(iii) General working capital

35

35

-

66

Total

355

289

66

66

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE CHANGE IN USE OF THE NET PROCEEDS

The first half of 2020 was a very challenging period for humanity as the world has experienced a global health crisis coupled with deep economic recession. Various measures were enforced by governments around the world to curb the spread and impact of COVID- 19, which has evolved into a pandemic unseen in decades. In response to the uncertainties and disruptions brought by the on-going pandemic, the Group has strived to preserve cash by limiting unnecessary capital expenditure, project spending and certain business activities. Against this backdrop, the Board expects that the Company would not be able to utilise in full the unutilised balance of the Net Proceeds originally intended for investments by end of 2020. The Board considers that it would be in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders to reallocate the unutilised balance of the Net Proceeds to be used in general working capital of the Group.

By order of the Board of

Shanghai Prime Machinery Company Limited

Zhou Zhiyan

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC

14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhou Zhiyan, Mr. Zhang Mingjie, Mr. Si Wenpei, Mr. Xiao Yuman and Mr. Xia Sicheng; Non-executive Director, namely Mr. Dong Yeshun; and Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Ling Hong, Mr. Chan Oi Fat and Mr. Sun Zechang.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

PMC - Shanghai Prime Machinery Company Limited published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 14:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SHANGHAI PRIME MACHINERY C
10:18aSHANGHAI PRIME MACHINERY : Announcement change in use of proceeds
PU
07/30SHANGHAI PRIME MACHINERY : Voluntary announcement unusual price and trading volu..
PU
06/30China's factory activity quickens, but pandemic drags on exporters and recove..
RE
06/30China's factory activity quickens, but pandemic drags on exporters and recove..
RE
06/30China's factory activity quickens, but pandemic drags on exporters and recove..
RE
06/23SHANGHAI PRIME MACHINERY COMPANY LIM : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/16SHANGHAI PRIME MACHINERY : Precautionary measures for the annual general meeting..
PU
2019SHANGHAI PRIME MACHINERY : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting hel..
PU
2019SHANGHAI PRIME MACHINERY : Continuing connected transactions
PU
2019SHANGHAI PRIME MACHINERY : Inside information - strategic review involving the b..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 8 395 M 1 208 M 1 208 M
Net income 2019 127 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net Debt 2019 1 147 M 165 M 165 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,80x
Yield 2019 5,19%
Capitalization 1 237 M 178 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 488
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart SHANGHAI PRIME MACHINERY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Prime Machinery Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI PRIME MACHINERY C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Yan Zhou Chairman & General Manager
Yan Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kwong Ng Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hong Ling Independent Non-Executive Director
Yun Yu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI PRIME MACHINERY COMPANY LIMITED-1.22%180
MISUMI GROUP INC.1.73%7 354
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-6.01%6 064
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.11.39%5 286
TRELLEBORG AB-10.12%4 735
SFS GROUP AG-4.14%3 679
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group