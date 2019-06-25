Three Chinese banks face U.S. action in North Korean sanctions probe - Washington Post

Log in
06/25/2019 | 07:50am BST

(Reuters) - Three large Chinese banks could lose their access to the U.S. financial system after a judge found them in contempt for refusing to comply with subpoenas in a probe into violation of North Korean sanctions, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

The three banks are not identified by the judge, but details in the court ruling align with a 2017 civil forfeiture action against Bank of Communications, China Merchants Bank and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, according to the report.

The U.S. Department of Justice back then accused the banks of working with a Hong Kong company, which allegedly laundered over $100 million (£78.5 million) for North Korea's sanctioned Foreign Trade Bank, according to the paper.

A spokesman at China Merchants Bank said he was aware of the report but could not immediately comment. Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and Bank of Communications could not be reached immediately for comment.

The report comes as the United States and China have been engaged in a trade dispute for months on issues such as tariffs, subsidies, technology, intellectual property and cyber security, among others.

The U.S. government has put some Chinese companies, including telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, on a trade blacklist while China is also drawing up its own "Unreliable Entities List" of foreign firms, groups and individuals.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet this week at the G20 summit in Japan hoping to calm their 11-month trade war.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Shu Zhang in SINGAPORE and Cheng Leng in BEIJING; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO LTD 0.48% 6.29 End-of-day quote.8.64%
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO. 0.72% 37.96 End-of-day quote.50.63%
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK -0.50% 12.03 End-of-day quote.22.76%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 182 B
EBIT 2019 109 B
Net income 2019 58 114 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,80%
P/E ratio 2019 6,15
P/E ratio 2020 5,85
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,83x
Capitalization 353 B
Chart SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 11,0  CNY
Spread / Average Target -8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xin Yi Liu Vice Chairman & President
Guo Fu Gao Chairman
Jian Ping Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhu Director
Jiu Su Zhao External Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK22.76%47 939
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD1.67%185 662
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 794
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP17.25%54 472
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%49 720
QNB-0.82%47 197
