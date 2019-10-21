Log in
Shanghai Qingpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd.    8115   CNE100000197

SHANGHAI QINGPU FIRE-FIGHTING EQUIPMENT

(8115)
Shanghai Qingpu Fire Fighting Equipment : 2019/10/21 - ANNOUNCEMENT PROFIT WARNING

10/21/2019 | 10:11am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(STOCK CODE: 8115)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the GEM Listing Rules and Inside Information Provisions (as defined under GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated accounts of the Group for the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the Group is expected to record a bigger loss for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 as compared with the loss for the corresponding period in 2018.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares in the Company.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''GEM Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (''Board'') of 上海浦消防器材份有限公司 (Shanghai Qingpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd.*) (''Company'') wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the information currently available, the quarterly results of the Group (i.e. the Company together with its subsidiaries) for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 are expected to worsen from the loss attributable to owners of the Group of approximately RMB2,567,000 for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 into a loss attributable to owners of the Group of approximately RMB4,600,000. The gross margin of the Group decreased by approximately 5% points from 23% for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 to 18% for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. Such loss was mainly attributable to some customers stop ordering or ordering less due to the weak economic environment in China and decrease in inspection business due to market competition.

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

This announcements is made based on a preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated accounts of the Group for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and is not based on any figures or information which has/have been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors and audit committee and is subject to possible adjustments upon further review. The Company is in the process of finalizing the quarterly results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. Details of the financial information and performance of the Group will be disclosed when the quarterly results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 are announced in or before mid-November 2019.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares in the Company.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Qingpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd.

Zhou Jin Hui

Chairman

Shanghai, 21 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhou Jin Hui (Chairman), Mr. Shi Hui Xing and Mr. Zhou Guo Ping; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Guo Zhong, Mr. Yang Chun Bao and Mr. Song Zi Zhang.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibilities, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will be published on the GEM website on the ''Latest Company Announcement'' page for at least 7 days from the date of publication.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Shanghai Qingpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 14:10:05 UTC
