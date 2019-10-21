Shanghai Qingpu Fire Fighting Equipment : 2019/10/21 - ANNOUNCEMENT PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated accounts of the Group for the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the Group is expected to record a bigger loss for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 as compared with the loss for the corresponding period in 2018.

The board of directors (''Board'') of 上海青浦消防器材股份有限公司 (Shanghai Qingpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd.*) (''Company'') wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the information currently available, the quarterly results of the Group (i.e. the Company together with its subsidiaries) for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 are expected to worsen from the loss attributable to owners of the Group of approximately RMB2,567,000 for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 into a loss attributable to owners of the Group of approximately RMB4,600,000. The gross margin of the Group decreased by approximately 5% points from 23% for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 to 18% for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. Such loss was mainly attributable to some customers stop ordering or ordering less due to the weak economic environment in China and decrease in inspection business due to market competition.