Shanghai Qingpu Fire Fighting Equipment : 2019/10/21 - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(STOCK CODE: 8115)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Shanghai Qingpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at 2/F, Block 4, No. 4621, JiaoTong Road, PuTuo District, Shanghai, the PRC on Monday,

11 November 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the following purposes:

To consider and approve the unaudited quarterly results of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and to approve the draft announcement of the unaudited quarterly report for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 to be published on the Company website and the GEM website; To consider the payment of dividend, if any; To consider the closure of the Register of Members of the Company, if necessary; and To transact any other business.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Qingpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd.*

Zhou Jin Hui

Chairman

Shanghai, 21 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhou Jin Hui (Chairman), Mr. Zhou Guo Ping and Mr. Shi Hui Xing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Guo Zhong, Mr. Yang Chun Bao and Mr. Song Zi Zhang.