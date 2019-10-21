Log in
Shanghai Qingpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd.

SHANGHAI QINGPU FIRE-FIGHTING EQUIPMENT

(8115)
Shanghai Qingpu Fire Fighting Equipment : 2019/10/21 - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

10/21/2019 | 10:11am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(STOCK CODE: 8115)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Shanghai Qingpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at 2/F, Block 4, No. 4621, JiaoTong Road, PuTuo District, Shanghai, the PRC on Monday,

11 November 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the following purposes:

  1. To consider and approve the unaudited quarterly results of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and to approve the draft announcement of the unaudited quarterly report for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 to be published on the Company website and the GEM website;
  2. To consider the payment of dividend, if any;
  3. To consider the closure of the Register of Members of the Company, if necessary; and
  4. To transact any other business.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Qingpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd.*

Zhou Jin Hui

Chairman

Shanghai, 21 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhou Jin Hui (Chairman), Mr. Zhou Guo Ping and Mr. Shi Hui Xing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Guo Zhong, Mr. Yang Chun Bao and Mr. Song Zi Zhang.

  • For identification purpose only

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibilities, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will be published on the GEM website on the ''Latest Company Announcement'' page for at least 7 days from the date of publication.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Qingpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 14:10:05 UTC
