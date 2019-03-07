Shanghai RAAS Blood Products : Spain's Grifols, China's Shanghai RAAS form strategic alliance

Under the agreement, the Catalan company will take a 26.2 percent stake in Shanghai RAAS in exchange for a stake of 45 percent (with 40 percent voting rights) in its U.S. division Grifols Diagnostic Solutions (GDS).

The stake in the U.S. GDS subsidiary is valued at $1.93 billion(1.47 billion pounds).

The two companies had said they were in talks in November.

Grifols said that no external financing was required to fund the transaction which is expected to close in the second half of 2019 pending regulatory approval.

"This agreement will allow the company to reinforce its global expansion strategy and commercial presence in China," brokerage CM Capital Markets said in a report.

Grifols shares were up 0.21 percent to 23.76 euros ($26.87) at 0821 GMT.

($1 = 0.8844 euros)

