Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Shanta Gold Limited    SHG   GB00B0CGR828

SHANTA GOLD LIMITED

(SHG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shanta Gold : Blocklisting Six Monthly Return

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 04:34am EDT

18 June 2019

Shanta Gold Limited

("Shanta" or the "Company")

Blocklisting Six Monthly Return

Name of applicant:

Shanta Gold Limited

Name of scheme:

The Shanta Gold Limited Long Term Incentive Plan

Period of return:

From:

18 December 2018 To: 17 June 2019

Balance of unallotted

4,216,040 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in the

securities under scheme(s)

Company ("Ordinary Shares")

from previous return:

The amount by which the

0 Ordinary Shares

block scheme(s) has been

increased, if the scheme has

been increased since the date

of the last return:

Number of securities

525,500 Ordinary Shares

issued/allotted under

scheme(s) during period:

Balance under scheme(s) not

3,690,540 Ordinary Shares

yet issued/allotted at end of

period

Number and class of

5,000,000 Ordinary Shares on 18 December 2014

securities originally listed and

5,000,000 Ordinary Shares on 21 January 2016

the date of admission

Total number of securities in

There were 787,303,086 Ordinary Shares in issue

issue at the end of the period

as at 17 June 2019.

Enquiries:

Shanta Gold Limited

Eric Zurrin (CEO)

+ 255 (0) 22 292 5148

Luke Leslie (CFO)

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Numis Securities Limited

Paul Gillam / John Prior / James Black

+ 44 (0) 20 7260 0000

Financial Public Relations

Tavistock

Charles Vivian / Barnaby Hayward / Gareth Tredway

+ 44 (0) 20 7920 3150

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold is an East Africa-focused gold producer. It currently has defined ore resources on the New Luika and Singida projects in Tanzania and holds exploration licenses covering approximately 1,500km2 in the country. Shanta's flagship New Luika Gold Mine commenced production in 2012 and produced 81,872 ounces in 2018. The Company has been admitted to trading on London's AIM and has approximately 787 m shares in issue. For further information please visit: www.shantagold.com.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Shanta Gold Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 08:33:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHANTA GOLD LIMITED
04:34aSHANTA GOLD : Blocklisting Six Monthly Return
PU
05/16SHANTA GOLD : Completion of buyback of US$5 million convertible loan notes
PU
05/07SHANTA GOLD : Bauhinia Creek Central Drilling Update – Targeting Mine Life..
PU
04/24SHANTA GOLD : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/18SHANTA GOLD : Q1 Presentation
PU
03/29SHANTA GOLD : Singida Financing Update
PU
03/18SHANTA GOLD : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
03/11SHANTA GOLD : Ilunga Underground First Ore Intersected
PU
03/08TR-1 : Notification of major interest in shares
PU
02/28SHANTA GOLD : Director Dealing and Issue of Equity
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 105 M
EBIT 2019 10,8 M
Net income 2019 6,00 M
Debt 2019 7,20 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,28
P/E ratio 2020 4,14
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capitalization 65,0 M
Chart SHANTA GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shanta Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANTA GOLD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,13 $
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Zurrin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Durrant Non-Executive Chairman
Luke Alexander Leslie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ketankumar Vinubhai Patel Non-Executive Director
Robin Anthony Fryer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANTA GOLD LIMITED10.48%62
FRANCO NEVADA CORP10.40%14 621
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.2.69%10 419
EVOLUTION MINING LTD10.03%4 751
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED56.38%3 868
SIBANYE GOLD LTD46.28%2 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About