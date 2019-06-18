Shanta Gold : Blocklisting Six Monthly Return

18 June 2019
Shanta Gold Limited
("Shanta" or the "Company")
Blocklisting Six Monthly Return
|
Name of applicant:
|
|
Shanta Gold Limited
|
|
|
|
Name of scheme:
|
|
The Shanta Gold Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
|
|
|
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
18 December 2018 To: 17 June 2019
|
|
|
|
Balance of unallotted
|
|
4,216,040 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in the
|
securities under scheme(s)
|
Company ("Ordinary Shares")
|
from previous return:
|
|
|
|
|
The amount by which the
|
0 Ordinary Shares
|
block scheme(s) has been
|
|
increased, if the scheme has
|
|
been increased since the date
|
|
of the last return:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of securities
|
|
525,500 Ordinary Shares
|
issued/allotted under
|
|
|
scheme(s) during period:
|
|
|
|
Balance under scheme(s) not
|
3,690,540 Ordinary Shares
|
yet issued/allotted at end of
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number and class of
|
|
5,000,000 Ordinary Shares on 18 December 2014
|
securities originally listed and
|
5,000,000 Ordinary Shares on 21 January 2016
|
the date of admission
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of securities in
|
There were 787,303,086 Ordinary Shares in issue
|
issue at the end of the period
|
as at 17 June 2019.
|
|
|
|
Enquiries:
|
|
Shanta Gold Limited
|
|
Eric Zurrin (CEO)
|
+ 255 (0) 22 292 5148
|
Luke Leslie (CFO)
|
|
Nominated Adviser and Broker
|
|
Numis Securities Limited
|
|
Paul Gillam / John Prior / James Black
|
+ 44 (0) 20 7260 0000
Financial Public Relations
|
Tavistock
|
|
Charles Vivian / Barnaby Hayward / Gareth Tredway
|
+ 44 (0) 20 7920 3150
About Shanta Gold
Shanta Gold is an East Africa-focused gold producer. It currently has defined ore resources on the New Luika and Singida projects in Tanzania and holds exploration licenses covering approximately 1,500km2 in the country. Shanta's flagship New Luika Gold Mine commenced production in 2012 and produced 81,872 ounces in 2018. The Company has been admitted to trading on London's AIM and has approximately 787 m shares in issue. For further information please visit: www.shantagold.com.
ENDS
