Shanta Gold : New Luika Gold Mine Exploration Update

Located approximately 300 metres to the north of the high grade BC deposit, which is currently being mined from underground at NLGM;

Exploration drilling at BC North and EH North has intersected encouraging mineralisation with sizeable widths, suggesting significant potential for additional resources to add to the mine plan;

Following a detailed review of the exploration portfolio over the last 12 months, new targets within the existing mining licences at NLGM were identified;

Shanta Gold (AIM: SHG), the East Africa-focused gold producer, developer and explorer, is pleased to report positive surface exploration drilling results from its ongoing exploration programmes within its existing mining licences at the New Luika Gold Mine ("NLGM") in South Western Tanzania.

Hole CSR522 intersected 9.00 metres grading 5.56 g/t Au;

Hole CSR518 intersected 8.00 metres grading 3.29 g/t Au;

Strike lengths of the BC North and EH North mineralised structures are estimated to be 150 metres and 350 metres respectively and remain open at depth.

Mine Plan Update

Drilling is continuing at depth and along strike at both targets and additional results are expected in Q4 2019.

The results of this drilling campaign and the second drilling campaign in Q4 2019 will be combined and analysed, with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and resultant life of mine extension expected in the next few months.

Eric Zurrin, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"With mine life extension at New Luika a continuing priority for Shanta, it is exciting to see these latest results from our focused drilling programmes. By prioritising exploration targets that can potentially be converted quickly and cheaply into mine plan ounces, our exploration budget is being spent with our production pipeline and mine life in mind.

"We would expect that these results and the next round of drilling will provide sufficient information for us to declare new resources at these targets in the near future and contribute as another source of ore to feed the NLGM plant."

BC North exploration drilling

BC North is a northeast - southwest trending mineralised system located 300 metres from the BC deposit and close to existing infrastructure. Prior to the drilling programme, the BC North target was delineated by a trenching programme in early 2019, which was designed to test the coincident airborne magnetic and soil geochemistry anomalies.

A total of 19 drill holes representing 2,762 metres have been completed in the ongoing exploration drilling at BC North. The completed drilling has been carried out in three phases that have progressively targeted the down-dip and plunge of the mineralised structures. All of the drilling has been Reverse Circulation (RC) except for 4 drill holes that were completed by diamond tails.

Drilling has been progressively targeting the westerly plunging continuity of the mineralised structure. Holes were inclined at between minus 40 and 70 degrees and averaged 70 metres in depth with a maximum of 168 metres down the hole. These results are over a strike length of 150 metres with holes spaced using 30-metre drill fences. It is estimated that the true widths of the mineralised zones are about 90% of the intersected widths in the holes. The mineralised zones are presented by moderately dipping quartz veins hosted by granodioritic rocks.

Significant BC North drilling results are tabulated below: