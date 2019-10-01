Shanta Gold : New Luika Gold Mine Exploration Update

1 October 2019
Shanta Gold Limited
("Shanta Gold" or the "Company")
New Luika Gold Mine Exploration Update
Shanta Gold (AIM: SHG), the East Africa-focused gold producer, developer and explorer, is pleased to report positive surface exploration drilling results from its ongoing exploration programmes within its existing mining licences at the New Luika Gold Mine ("NLGM") in South Western Tanzania.
Highlights:
-
Following a detailed review of the exploration portfolio over the last 12 months, new targets within the existing mining licences at NLGM were identified;
-
Two such high-potential targets include Bauhinia Creek ("BC") North and Elizabeth Hill
("EH") North;
-
Exploration drilling at BC North and EH North has intersected encouraging mineralisation with sizeable widths, suggesting significant potential for additional resources to add to the mine plan;
-
BC North overview and drilling highlights:
-
Located approximately 300 metres to the north of the high grade BC deposit, which is currently being mined from underground at NLGM;
-
Located about 3 km to the west of the NLGM processing plant;
-
A total of 19 drill holes representing 2,762 metres have been completed over three phases;
-
Hole BNRC013 intersected 4.00 metres grading 8.38 g/t Au and 6.00 metres grading 8.62 g/t Au;
-
Hole BNRC009 intersected 4.00 metres grading 8.94 g/t Au;
-
Hole BNRC017 intersected 3.00 metres grading 5.41 g/t Au;
-
Hole BNRC001 intersected 4.00 metres grading 3.83 g/t Au;
-
-
Hole BNRC018 intersected 10.00 metres grading 3.43 g/t Au.
-
EH North overview and drilling highlights:
-
-
Located about 4 km to the east of the NLGM processing plant;
-
Phase 1 drilling programme designed to infill the previously wide spaced drill fences aimed to test the down-dip continuity of the orebody at a 30-metre vertical depth;
-
A total of 24 drill holes representing 2,316 metres have been completed over two phases;
-
Hole CSR525 intersected 9.00 metres grading 6.62 g/t Au;
-
Hole CSR522 intersected 9.00 metres grading 5.56 g/t Au;
-
-
Hole CSR518 intersected 8.00 metres grading 3.29 g/t Au;
-
Strike lengths of the BC North and EH North mineralised structures are estimated to be 150 metres and 350 metres respectively and remain open at depth.
Mine Plan Update
Drilling is continuing at depth and along strike at both targets and additional results are expected in Q4 2019.
The results of this drilling campaign and the second drilling campaign in Q4 2019 will be combined and analysed, with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and resultant life of mine extension expected in the next few months.
Eric Zurrin, Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"With mine life extension at New Luika a continuing priority for Shanta, it is exciting to see these latest results from our focused drilling programmes. By prioritising exploration targets that can potentially be converted quickly and cheaply into mine plan ounces, our exploration budget is being spent with our production pipeline and mine life in mind.
"We would expect that these results and the next round of drilling will provide sufficient information for us to declare new resources at these targets in the near future and contribute as another source of ore to feed the NLGM plant."
BC North exploration drilling
BC North is a northeast - southwest trending mineralised system located 300 metres from the BC deposit and close to existing infrastructure. Prior to the drilling programme, the BC North target was delineated by a trenching programme in early 2019, which was designed to test the coincident airborne magnetic and soil geochemistry anomalies.
A total of 19 drill holes representing 2,762 metres have been completed in the ongoing exploration drilling at BC North. The completed drilling has been carried out in three phases that have progressively targeted the down-dip and plunge of the mineralised structures. All of the drilling has been Reverse Circulation (RC) except for 4 drill holes that were completed by diamond tails.
Drilling has been progressively targeting the westerly plunging continuity of the mineralised structure. Holes were inclined at between minus 40 and 70 degrees and averaged 70 metres in depth with a maximum of 168 metres down the hole. These results are over a strike length of 150 metres with holes spaced using 30-metre drill fences. It is estimated that the true widths of the mineralised zones are about 90% of the intersected widths in the holes. The mineralised zones are presented by moderately dipping quartz veins hosted by granodioritic rocks.
Significant BC North drilling results are tabulated below:
|
Phase
|
BHID
|
From
|
To (m)
|
Interval
|
Au (g/t)
|
|
|
(m)
|
|
(m)
|
|
|
BNRC001
|
46
|
50
|
4
|
3.83
|
|
BNRC002
|
17
|
19
|
2
|
1.14
|
1
|
48
|
56
|
8
|
1.79
|
|
|
|
BNRC003
|
16
|
18
|
2
|
2.04
|
|
37
|
43
|
6
|
1.79
|
|
|
|
|
BNRC005
|
50
|
51
|
1
|
1.67
|
|
BNRC006
|
74
|
75
|
1
|
1.11
|
|
89
|
93
|
4
|
2.41
|
|
|
|
|
BNRC007
|
50
|
51
|
1
|
5.75
|
2
|
84
|
86
|
2
|
1.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
26
|
1
|
1.47
|
|
BNRC008
|
47
|
48
|
1
|
7.02
|
|
59
|
61
|
2
|
1.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
83
|
2
|
4.14
|
|
|
|
73
|
74
|
1
|
1.94
|
|
BNRC009
|
111
|
115
|
4
|
8.94
|
|
Including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
113
|
1
|
27.50
|
|
|
|
57
|
62
|
5
|
1.35
|
|
|
|
86
|
90
|
4
|
8.38
|
|
|
|
Including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
87
|
1
|
23.10
|
|
BNRC013
|
87
|
88
|
1
|
8.18
|
|
|
|
93
|
99
|
6
|
8.62
|
|
|
|
Including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
98
|
1
|
25.50
|
|
|
|
98
|
99
|
1
|
12.40
|
|
BNRC014
|
113
|
114
|
1
|
5.40
|
3
|
BNRC015
|
118
|
119
|
1
|
4.44
|
|
|
83
|
84
|
1
|
1.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
89
|
3
|
5.41
|
|
BNRC017
|
Including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
88
|
1
|
10.70
|
|
|
|
143
|
146
|
3
|
1.70
|
|
|
|
10
|
11
|
1
|
1.42
|
|
|
|
21
|
22
|
1
|
1.17
|
|
BNRC018
|
45
|
55
|
10
|
3.43
|
|
Including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
47
|
1
|
7.80
|
|
|
|
74
|
76
|
2
|
1.28
|
|
CSD128
|
138.85
|
139.42
|
0.57
|
4.61
|
|
|
|
105.75
|
106.43
|
0.68
|
1.21
|
|
CSD129
|
124.76
|
125.35
|
0.59
|
1.94
|
|
|
|
133.33
|
136.44
|
3.11
|
1.30
True widths are approximately 90% of the intersected downhole widths.
The focus of the exploration programme at BC North for the remainder of 2019 is to continue to expand the down-plunge and lateral extensions of the mineralised structure with the objective of adding new near-mine Mineral Resources.
EH North exploration drilling
The east - west trending EH North structure is located about 4 km to the east of the NLGM processing plant. Delineation and exploration drilling at EH North involved completion of 24 infill RC drill holes totalling 2,316 metres and was carried out in two phases.
The Phase 1 drilling programme at EH North was designed to infill the previously wide-spaced (60 metre) drill fences aimed to test the down-dip continuity of the orebody at a 30-metre vertical depth. The Phase 2 drilling programme was aimed at testing the mineralisation depth continuity at a vertical depth of 60 metres.
Holes were drilled at between minus 40 and 60 degrees and averaged 90 metres in depth with a maximum of 150 metres down the hole. These results are over a strike length of 350 metres with holes spaced using 30-metre drill fences. It is estimated that the true widths of the mineralised zones are about 80% of the intersected widths in the holes. The mineralised zones are presented by a package of steeply dipping quartz veins hosted by granodioritic rocks.
Significant EH North drilling results are tabulated below:
|
Phase
|
BHID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval
|
Au (g/t)
|
|
|
|
|
(m)
|
|
|
CSR503
|
5
|
11
|
6
|
1.27
|
|
CSR504
|
88
|
89
|
1
|
1.49
|
|
CSR505
|
113
|
114
|
1
|
1.24
|
|
CSR507
|
127
|
130
|
3
|
1.06
|
|
131
|
133
|
2
|
1.09
|
|
|
1
|
|
49
|
52
|
3
|
1.03
|
|
CSR508
|
61
|
64
|
3
|
1.59
|
|
65
|
66
|
1
|
1.52
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
68
|
1
|
1.15
|
|
CSR509
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
1.03
|
|
CSR510
|
42
|
44
|
2
|
2.29
|
|
CSR512
|
38
|
39
|
1
|
1.92
|
|
|
49
|
51
|
2
|
1.21
|
|
|
53
|
61
|
8
|
3.29
|
|
CSR518
|
Including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
54
|
1
|
12.3
|
|
|
59
|
60
|
1
|
6.37
|
|
CSR519
|
27
|
28
|
1
|
1.99
|
|
90
|
95
|
5
|
1.58
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
49
|
2
|
1.56
|
2
|
CSR522
|
62
|
71
|
9
|
5.56
|
Including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
66
|
2
|
15.50
|
|
CSR523
|
77
|
78
|
1
|
6.44
|
|
|
36
|
41
|
5
|
1.73
|
|
CSR524
|
Including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
38
|
1
|
5.08
|
|
|
80
|
89
|
9
|
6.62
|
|
CSR525
|
Including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
88
|
4
|
11.00
|
|
CSR526
|
65
|
66
|
1
|
3.16
True widths are approximately 80% of the intersected downhole widths.
The Q3 and Q4 2019 surface exploration drilling programme at EH North will continue to focus on delineating and extending the high-grade mineralised shoots with the objective of defining additional Mineral Resources proximal to the current mining operations.
|
Enquiries:
|
|
Shanta Gold Limited
|
|
Eric Zurrin (CEO)
|
+255 (0) 22 292 5148
|
Luke Leslie (CFO)
|
|
Nominated Adviser and Broker
|
|
Numis Securities Limited
|
|
Paul Gillam / John Prior / James Black
|
+ 44 (0) 20 7260 1000
|
Financial Public Relations
|
|
Tavistock
|
|
Charles Vivian / Barnaby Hayward / Gareth Tredway
|
+44 (0) 20 7920 3150
About Shanta Gold
Shanta Gold is an East Africa-focused gold producer. It currently has defined ore resources at the New Luika and Singida projects in Tanzania and holds exploration licences covering approximately 1,500km2 in the country. Shanta's flagship New Luika Gold Mine commenced production in 2012 and produced 81,872 ounces in 2018. The Company has been admitted to trading on London's AIM and has approximately 787 million shares in issue.
For further information please visit: www.shantagold.com.
Qualified Person
The technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed by George Kondela (the Company's Mineral Resource Geologist) and Paul W. Mbuya (the Company's Exploration Manager), who are Members of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (Aus.I.M.M).
They have sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' and for the purposes of the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Shanta Gold Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 07:42:03 UTC